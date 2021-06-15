CK Gold Project pre-study nears completion

“We thought it was really important to establish a local presence,” said Begger. “We have been very proactive in reaching out to people. We are saying we are in fact-finding mode. We have had 35 different meetings in Cheyenne and talked to over 90 stakeholders.”

He said landowners in the project area have a lot of questions, especially about the air quality because of dust.

The executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association, Travis Deti, said that “WMA is pleased to welcome U.S. Gold to Wyoming. The Laramie County project outside of Cheyenne will bring needed jobs and revenue to our state, and we are excited to see it moving forward.”

Plans for the CK Gold Project call for an open pit mine on the site, which is on state and private land, so permitting would fall to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, and Begger said receiving approvals from state rather than federal agencies makes the project attractive because DEQ “sticks to its timelines.”

Wyoming’s schools would benefit from royalties from mining at the site, which would comprise about 1,120 acres at its full extent by end of mine life, according to U.S. Gold.