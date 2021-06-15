CK Gold Project pre-study nears completion

Story by Adella Harding
Mining Correspondent
U.S Gold Corp. expects to finish a prefeasibility study for its proposed gold and copper mine in Wyoming midyear, and the company is undertaking an exploration drilling campaign at its Maggie Creek property in Nevada.
“The plan is to finalize the prefeasibility study by the middle of the year, and based on the findings and results, management will decide whether to do a full feasibility study,” said Jason Begger, communication and public relations consultant for U.S. Gold.
He said a feasibility study could be done by the end of this year, and it “looks very promising” that the study will proceed “but we have to let the science and the numbers speak for themselves.”
If U.S. Gold goes ahead with the feasibility study there could be a decision whether to mine by early next year, “if everything holds true to schedule. There are certainly economic levels of gold and copper,” Begger said.
The Elko-based company recently opened an office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, as it pursues the prospect of permitting and developing the CK Gold Project into a mine about 20 miles west of Cheyenne. The project’s name has changed from Copper King to CK.
“We thought it was really important to establish a local presence,” said Begger. “We have been very proactive in reaching out to people. We are saying we are in fact-finding mode. We have had 35 different meetings in Cheyenne and talked to over 90 stakeholders.”
He said landowners in the project area have a lot of questions, especially about the air quality because of dust.
The executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association, Travis Deti, said that “WMA is pleased to welcome U.S. Gold to Wyoming. The Laramie County project outside of Cheyenne will bring needed jobs and revenue to our state, and we are excited to see it moving forward.”
Plans for the CK Gold Project call for an open pit mine on the site, which is on state and private land, so permitting would fall to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, and Begger said receiving approvals from state rather than federal agencies makes the project attractive because DEQ “sticks to its timelines.”
Wyoming’s schools would benefit from royalties from mining at the site, which would comprise about 1,120 acres at its full extent by end of mine life, according to U.S. Gold.
If U.S. Gold proceeds with the project, the mine could be permitted in 18 to 24 months and work could start in 2024. If construction takes a year, “mining could be as soon as 2025,” Begger said.
The current plan is to process ore on-site using a froth flotation system into a concentrate, and there would be two trucks a day taking the concentrate to a shipping site. The concentrate would go for final processing at a smelter out of state.
There would not be any leaching on-site and no cyanide on-site, which is part of the Silver Crown Mining District. There are underground workings from years ago that are completely covered.
The CK Gold mining operation would have a mine life of 10 to 12 years, and plans call for roughly 1,000 workers during construction and a workforce of 150 to 200 people, Begger said.
The company’s president and CEO, George Bee, said the project footprint has been declared non-jurisdictional by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, so the project falls under Wyoming’s regulatory bodies.
“With no tailings dam, no smelter stack emissions from a process plant, and the gravity and flotation process employed for metal recovery, the project avoids many of the concerns that have been a feature of similar mining ventures,” he said in a May 4 announcement for the summer field season.
U.S. Gold will be starting the summer drilling program at the CK Gold site in July to finish geologic work, Begger said.
Early numbers show that there are 1 million ounces of gold and 220 million pounds of copper at the CK Gold Project, and one of the challenges is that the ore is encased in granite. However, that granite could lead to the potential of a future reservoir for the City of Cheyenne.
Begger said the Crystal and Granite reservoirs at Curt Gowdy State Park are owned by the city, but the city could use more water storage by 2035. One proposal is to raise the dam height, which would flood campsites and roads. Another alternative would be to use the pit once mined out for a water storage site, if the chemistry works out.
“We would be creating a granite bathtub,” he said.
Maggie Creek
According to an announcement from U.S. Gold in April, core drilling at Maggie Creek was planned in an untested target that is directly east of Nevada Gold Mines’ Gold Quarry Mine and processing facilities.
“We are very pleased to move forward with the initial assessment of this target concept in an area not previously tested due to thick post-mineral cover,” said Ken Coleman, chief geologist for U.S. Gold.
“Previous operators have looked at the property from the standpoint of shallow, open-pit mineable and heap leachable deposit exploration,” but there is the potential for underground mineable gold reserves, he said. “I think high-grade, underground mining is the future in Nevada and that the best opportunities for major discoveries will be under cover.”
Coleman said that while U.S. Gold will continue to assess near-surface opportunities on the company’s exploration properties, “we will also be placing a stronger emphasis on concealed targets in areas of our projects that have been lightly tested or not previously explored.
CEO Bee said in an April drilling update that the Maggie Creek drill target “is a well-thought-out and promising effort to discover the next high-grade ore deposit on the Carlin Trend.”
U.S. Gold also has the Keystone exploration project on the Cortez Trend in Nevada and the Challis Gold Project in Idaho.
One of the U.S. Gold board members and company consultant, former U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, has been involved with the CK Gold Project but recently filed paperwork showing an interest in seeking the second U.S. House seat just created in Montana. He was in the House from 2015-2017, before his appointment to the Interior post. ￼