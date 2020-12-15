Clifton Mining Company provides year-end results

AMERICAN FORK, Utah— Clifton Mining Company has received the report that for November 2020, Desert Hawk Gold Corp. sold 314 ounces of gold and 261 ounces of silver recovered from the leach pad. They also drilled 241 holes, crushed 22,491 tons of ore, and added 437 ounces of gold to the leach pad. There are currently 4,841 ounces of recoverable gold on the leach pad. Clifton owns 5.81 million shares of Desert Hawk.