CHICAGO – Coeur Ming Inc., which operates the Rochester Mine in Nevada, has published its 2022 ESG Report highlighting the company’s efforts to advance its environmental, social and governance practices and its responsible mining operations.

“Our commitment to advancing ESG principals and remaining a leader in safe and responsible mining holds true to our pledge to pursue a higher standard as demonstrated throughout our 2022 ESG Report, said the company’s president and chief executive officer, Mitchell J. Krebs.

“As the world continues to move more towards clean renewable energy, we take pride in being a trusted supplier of precious and critical minerals for the future,” he said in the announcement about the just-released report.

The report states that renewable electricity production at Coeur Rochester near Lovelock led to eliminating Scope 2 emissions in the second quarter of last year. Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy.

According to the report, Coeur took further action in 2022 to improve its climate resilience and reporting, including conducting site-specific scenario analysis, energy and emissions diagnostics and including estimated scope 3 emissions for the first time, leading to the company being on track to achieve its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions net intensity by 35% by the end of 2024.

Coeur reported an 8.5% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2022, and reintroduced water metrics that include water withdrawn, water consumed, water intensity and water discharged, as well as outlining strategies and processes for managing water at both water-stressed and water-abundant site.

The company also said it continued to enhance its focus on worker health and safety in 2022, achieving an 18% decrease in the three-year trailing average in total reportable injury frequency rate. Coeur stated that 2022 had the lowest combined employee and contractor total reportable injury frequency rate in its history since tracking began.

At Rochester, which is currently completing a major expansion project, there were zero lost-time incidents at the project that began in August 2020.

“The health, safety and well-being of our employees, the communities in which we operate, and the planet, continues to be a top priority at Coeur, including our Board of Directors, who provides pivotal insight and guidance on every aspect of our business, including ESG-related matters,” Krebs said.

“We will continue striving to evolve and enhance all aspects of ESG in our business as we work towards maximizing long-term stakeholder value and advance our efforts towards becoming America’s premier, growing provider of precious and critical metals,” he said.

Coeur’s report also states that the company continues to differentiate itself on inclusion within and outside of the mining industry, advancing diversity in meaningful ways in 2022 and achieve the goal to add at least one new female to its board by the 2023 annual stockholders meeting.

Additionally, Coeur adopted a formal Indigenous Peoples Policy to formalize Coeur’s commitment to establishing long-term mutually beneficial relationships with local indigenous communities, including partnering with indigenous people in exploration, mining and mine closure.

Along with Rochester, Coeur operates the Palmarejo gold and silver complex in Mexico, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf Mine in South Dakota, and the company owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia.