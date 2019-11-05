Coeur Mining: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has reported a loss of $14.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said Monday it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $199.5 million in the period.

Coeur Mining shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.62, an increase of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

