Coeur posts adjusted net loss in third quarter

Coeur Mining Inc. had an adjusted net loss of $45 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter as the company coped with rising costs and lower silver prices, but the company expects to meet its 2022 production goals and its construction goals at Rochester in Nevada.

The Chicago-based company reported that the expansion at the Rochester Mine in Pershing County is on track for completion in the middle of next year, and Coeur’s president and chief executive officer, Mitchell Krebs, said in the Nov. 10 earnings call that he is “looking forward to strong growth” once Rochester’s expansion is commissioned.

Coeur produced 83,438 ounces of gold and 2.4 million ounces of silver in the third quarter, down from the 87,083 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver produced in the third quarter of 2021, with Rochester’s production up from the 2021 quarter to 8,761 ounces of gold and 745,000 ounces of silver from 6,051 gold ounces and 739,000 silver ounces.

“Coeur experienced another steady operational quarter, and we are on track to deliver a strong fourth quarter from each of our four operations,” Krebs said in the earnings report.

“While financial results were negatively impacted by lower average realized prices, lower grades at Palmarejo, and ongoing inflationary pressures, we are well-positioned to achieve our full-year 2022 production and cost guidance thanks to a tremendous effort and effective cost management by our site operating teams,” he said.

Coeur’s outlook is to produce between 315,000 and 353,000 ounces of gold in 2022 and between 9 million and 11 million ounces of silver this year. Costs applicable to sales are expected to be in the range of $20 to $26 per silver ounce and $1,650 to $1,850 per gold ounce.

Coeur’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, Thomas Whelan, said in the earnings call that the company is seeing “pockets of cost moderation at our operations,” but inflationary costs affected revenue in the third quarter.

Revenue was $183 million in the quarter, compared with $208 million in the 2021 quarter.

Coeur provided examples of the cost increases in the third-quarter presentation showing that a gallon of diesel cost $4.33 in the third quarter, compared with $2.99 in the third quarter of last year. Labor costs were at $45.7 million in the 2022 quarter, up from $41 million the prior year, and cyanide cost $1.44 per pound, up from $1.02 per pounce in the 2021 quarter.

“As we all see in our daily lives, fuel prices remain frustratingly high. Coeur consumers between 16 million and 18 million gallons of diesel per year,” Whelan said.

The average realized gold price was $1,702 per ounce and the silver price was at $19.09, compared with $1,645 per ounce of gold and $24.18 per silver ounce in the third quarter of last year. Coeur also has hedging in place, and Whelan said there was an $11 million gain on hedging.

The adjusted net loss of $44.7 million in the third quarter compared with an adjusted net loss of $2.9 million, or 1 cent per share, in the 2021 quarter, while the net loss without adjustments was $57.4 million, or 21 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter, compared with a loss of $54.8 million, or 21 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter.

Krebs said that the closure of the sale of its Crown and Sterling exploration project in southern Nevada to AngloGold Ashanti for $150 million and a deferred $50 million payable when Crown and Sterling reaches a resource of at least 3.5 million ounces of gold “further streamlines out portfolio.”

The major expansion project at Rochester is costly, with the estimated total expense between $650 million and $670 million, up 12% from earlier expectations, according to Coeur.

“Although the estimated capital cost of this expansion has increased, we have taken steps to bolster our liquidity, and we remain confident in our ability to successfully deliver this transformational source of growth next year,” Krebs said in the report.

Micheal Routledge, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Coeur, said in the call that the new pre-screening system at the current process area at Rochester is showing “encouraging preliminary results,” and work continues at the expansion site where processing will move once the project is completed.

He said there are 450 contractors on site now, and in the two years of construction there have been no lost-time accidents.

The project was 61% complete at the end of the third quarter, according to Coeur, which reported that concrete work was completed in all areas except the primary crusher pocket and the pre-screens, both of which are in progress, and structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation construction work continued throughout the project.

Coeur also reported that production at Palmarejo totaled 24,807 ounces of gold and 1.6 million ounces of silver, compared with 24,254 ounces of gold and 1.7 million ounces of silver in the third quarter of last year, but lower than in the prior quarter because of lower gold and silver grades.

Production at the Kensington underground gold mine in Alaska totaled 28,124 ounces in the third quarter, compared with 28,621 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and Wharf in South Dakota produced 21,656 ounces of gold, down from 28,157 ounces in the third quarter of 2021.