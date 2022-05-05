Coeur posts earnings loss in first quarter

Coeur Mining Inc. posted an adjusted net loss of $13.8 million, or 5 cents per share, for the first quarter, impacted in part by inflationary cost pressures, while the company reported its major expansion project at the Rochester Mine in Nevada is advancing.

Mitchell J. Krebs, president and chief executive officer of Coeur, said that the “lingering effects from COVID and inflationary pressures were two key themes during the quarter. However, COVID-related disruptions appear to be dissipating, and we’re managing our way through the supply chain shortages, disruptions and higher cost environment through our commitment to continues business improvement initiatives at each of our operations.”

Coeur provided a slide in its May 5 earnings presentation that outlines inflationary impacts, showing that diesel costs are up to $3.63 per gallon from $2.27 in the first quarter of last year, and cyanide costs per pound are up from 88 cents in the 2021 quarter to $1.24 in the 2022 quarter, for example.

Coeur’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, Thomas Whelan, said in the earnings call that Coeur typically consumes 16 million to 18 million gallons of diesel per year, and the company is running roughly 60-cents per gallon over budget.

The adjusted net loss compared with net adjusted income of $13.9 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2021, and the company’s net income before adjustments was $7.7 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with $2.2 million, or 1 cent per share, in last year’s quarter.

Zachs Consensus Estimate was that Coeur’s adjusted loss would be 3 cents per share, not 5 cents. Coeur shares were trading in late afternoon on May 5 at $3.77, down 14 cents.

Michael Routledge, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said “the first quarter was expected to be our weakest, but we are pleased with the overall start of 2022.”

Revenue totaled $188.4 million, down from $202.1 million in the 2021 quarter, according to Chicago-based Coeur, which produced 75,409 ounce of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver in the 2022 quarter, and operating cash was a negative $6 million, which Whelan said reflects “the chunky outflows typical of our first quarter,” including various obligations.

He said one of the steps Coeur has taken to improve finances was to “bolster our gold hedging program to provide a meaningful source of downside protection during this time of price volatility and elevated capital investment.”

Coeur also expanded its revolving credit facility by $90 million and completed a $100 million at-the-market equity offering.

The company reported that solid performances at the Palmarejo Mine in Mexico and the Wharf Mine in South Dakota more than offset COVID-19 impacts at the Kensington Mine in Alaska and lower production levels at Rochester in Pershing County.

“Coeur delivered first-quarter gold and silver production in-line with expectations, and we remain positioned to meet full-year 2020 guidance,” Krebs said.

Companywide, Coeur produced 75,211 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver in the first quarter, and the average realized gold price was $1,721 per ounce. The average realized silver price was $24.06 per ounce, compared with a gold price of $1,664 and a silver price of $26.19 in the first quarter of 2021.

The Rochester Mine near Lovelock produced 700,000 ounces of silver and 6,066 ounces of gold in the first quarter, down from 800,000 ounces of silver and 6,864 ounces of gold in the 2021 quarter.

The Rochester Mine near Lovelock produced 655,000 ounces of silver and 6,066 ounces of gold in the first quarter, down from 774,000 ounces of silver and 6,864 ounces of gold in the 2021 quarter. He said nearly 80% of the construction budget has been spent, or $477 million of the estimated $597 million cost of the expansion project.

“Following completion and ramp-up, Rochester is expected to drive a new growth phase for Coeur, featuring robust precious metals production and free cash flow from an exclusively North American asset base with a large and growing U.S. footprint,” Krebs said in the earnings report.

The Rochester expansion includes a 300-million-ton leach pad, a Merrill-Crowe process plant and a three-stage crushing circuit. The pad is nearing completion, while the plant is slated for completion in the second half of next year, and the crushing circuit, mid-2023.

Krebs also called attention to the U.S. Forest Service’s record of decision allowing for increased tailings and waste rock storage at the Kensington Mine to extend the mine life, successful exploration at Silver Tip in British Columbia and exploration at the Crown property in southern Nevada.

One reverse circulation and two core drills are active at Crown, focused on the C-Horst, Daisy and SNA deposits, and Coeur hopes to receive an amended permit mid-year to expand the discovery footprint.

The company has 17 active rigs across all sites in the first quarter for a total investment of roughly $14 million.

Krebs said in the earnings call that labor shortages are impacting exploration drilling for companies, and a “scarcity of labor” at assay labs is affecting the turnaround time on assay results.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0