Coeur ready to begin Rochester expansion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coeur Mining Inc. posted a first-quarter loss of $11.9 million, or 5 cents per share, on revenue of $173.2 million, and the company reported work should be begin in the third quarter on expansion of the Rochester Mine in Nevada.

The loss compared with a loss of $24.9 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2019, and the adjusted net loss was $800,000, or zero per share, compared with a $23 million loss, or 11 cents per share, in the 2019 quarter, according to Coeur. The 2020 quarter revenue was higher than the $154.9 million in the 2019 quarter.

The Chicago-based company’s president and chief executive officer, Mitchell Krebs, said in the earnings report that first-quarter consolidated financial results “were in-line with our expectations.”

U.S. Bureau of Land Management issued a record of decision on March 30 approving the expansion project at Rochester near Lovelock in Pershing County that includes construction of a new leach pad, a new crushing facility equipped with a second high-pressure grinding roll unit and a new Merrill-Crowe process plant, as well as additional infrastructure to support the extension of Rochester’s mine life.