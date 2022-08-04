Coeur records adjusted net loss for quarter

Coeur Mining Inc. posted an adjusted net loss of $13.1 million, or 5 cents per share, for the second quarter as the company dealt with cost pressures, lower silver prices and the major construction project at the Rochester Mine in Nevada.

Coeur reported production of 83,772 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver in the quarter, down from 87,275 ounces of gold and 2.6 million ounces of silver in the second quarter of last year.

The adjusted net loss compared with a loss of $800,000 in the second quarter of last year, and Chicago-based Coeur stated that the net loss was $77.4 million, or 28 cents per share, mainly because of a non-cash unrealized loss of roughly $63 million due to equity investments

Revenue in the second quarter was $204 million, down from $215 million in the 2021 quarter, while the average realized price for gold was $1,729 per ounce in the 2022 quarter and the silver price was $22.61. Those prices compare with $1,651 per gold ounce and $26.60 per silver ounce in the second quarter of last year.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the resilience of Coeur’s multi-asset mine portfolio,” Coeur’s president and chief executive officer, Mitchell J. Krebbs, said in the earnings report. “Despite weaker gold and silver prices, company-wide revenue increased 8% versus the prior quarter due to higher production levels from our Kensington, Wharf and Rochester operations.”

Costs applicable to sales totaled $150.7 million in the second quarter, compared with $132.6 million in the 2021 quarter.

At Rochester in Pershing County, the expansion remains on track for completion in mid-2023, with the total estimated project cost remaining at roughly $600 million as of June 30.

“There are over 400 contractors going through the gate every day now,” Krebs said in the Aug. 4 conference call. “And several key milestones were achieved during the quarter, including the completion of major concrete pouring and the start of steel erection at the Merrill-Crowe facility and secondary crusher. Almost all components and equipment are on site now.”

Krebs also said Rochester reached an important milestone a couple of weeks ago with the successful installation of pre-screens at the existing crusher at Rochester. The operations continue at the older site while the construction project continues at the new location.

The Rochester project includes a new 300-million-ton leach pad, the new Merrill-Crowe process plant, and a three-stage crushing circuit.

The estimated cost of $600 million for the Rochester project is up from original projections of a little under $400 million, and Krebs said that “in my mind, there is a kind of bucket of inflation and a bucket of scope enhancements, about 50-50, if I had to say off the cuff.”

The company’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, said, however, that he could see costs going up 5% over the current estimate because of inflationary pressures.

Routledge said in the call that in the first half of this year Coeur’s teams companywide “worked hard to overcome considerable headwinds on costs and global supply chain disruptions, and “when we factor in the addition of a major expansion project at one of our four operations, our performance is even more impressive.”

Thomas Whelan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in the call that while cost increases other than for diesel have moderated, diesel remains the largest cost for the company, which uses 16 million to 18 million gallons per year.

He said diesel is running roughly $1.50 per gallon over budget, so Coeur has increased cost guidance at Rochester, Kensington in Alaska and Wharf in South Dakota.

Krebs additionally said in the call that Coeur is working on programs to keep employees working and advancing their careers in mining.

Coeur also announced that the company is planning to invest an additional $11 million in exploration this year because of what Krebs called “impressive” drilling results at the Silvertip silver, zinc and lead project in northern British Columbia and at Palmarejo in Mexico.

In Nevada, Coeur began a resource validation program at Lincoln Hill, based on its current resource that contains roughly four times the gold grade as the Rochester reserves, and two reverse circulation drill rigs and one core drill rig were active in the second quarter at Lincoln Hill, Rochester and Nevada Packard.

Full-year guidance for Rochester is at 3 million to 4 million silver ounces and 35,000 to 43,000 gold ounces at cost of sales of $1,650 to $1,850 per ounce of gold, up from $1,490 to $1,590 per ounce, and $26 per silver ounce, up from $20.75 to $22.75 per silver ounce due to inflationary pressures.

Rochester produced 700,000 ounces of silver and 8,319 ounces of gold in the second quarter, compared with 900,000 ounces of silver and 7,232 ounces of gold in the 2021 quarter.

Palmarejo produced 27,109 ounces of gold and 1.8 million ounces of silver in the second quarter, compared with 27,595 ounces of gold and 1.7 million ounces of silver in the 2021 quarter, while Kensington produced 27,866 ounces of gold in the 2022 quarter, compared with 28,322 ounces in the second quarter of last year.

Wharf produced 20,478 ounces of gold, down from 24,126 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

Coeur also reported that it sold 5 million shares of Victoria Gold Corp. for $40 million, which was received on July 5, after the second quarter ended, and Krebs noted that the company’s hedge on gold at $1,965 per ounce this year is helping the company’s finances.