Coeur releases ESG report for 2021

CHICAGO – Coeur Mining Inc. announced this week that it has published its 2021 report on environmental, social and governance practices and responsible mining operations, including at the Rochester Mine in Nevada.

The ESG report details the company’s commitment to transparency, maintaining best-in-class corporate governance practices and having a positive environmental and social impact while generating long-term value for stockholders.

“ESG is core to our business and integrated into our operations, activities and strategic decision making,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, president and chief executive officer of Coeur, which operates the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico and the silver and gold Rochester near Lovelock.

“Our strengthen GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions net intensity reduction target is a meaningful step forward in our leadership position in terms of target-setting, disclosure and performance,” he said in the April 27 announcement.

According to Coeur, the company increased its greenhouse gas emissions target to a 35% reduction in net intensity by the end of 2024, compared with a 25% reduction proposed by the end of 2025 in the company’s 2020 Responsibility Report.

Krebs said Coeur is “committed to continuously enhancing the transparency and accountability of our ESG goals and evolving our practices to be an industry leader by safely and responsibility discovering and producing raw materials vital for today’s modern society and generations to come.”

In the health and safety category, the company stated in the new ESG report that it advanced its safety-first culture by launching a critical risk management program to all levels of the organization, helping the company achieve a 12% decrease in the three-year trailing average in total reportable injury frequency rate.

Coeur’s report also states that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recognized Coeur for its cross-functional, technology-based COVID-19 response plan by granting the company the 2021 Mine Safety and Health Technology Innovations Award.

In the report, a section mentions that Coeur Rochester launched a new skilled trades program in 2021. The purpose of the program is to create a pipeline of students in diesel, electrical and millwrights to gain experience in the field and hopefully get hired by Coeur full-time once they graduate.

“Five students enrolled in a trade or vocational school joined our Rochester team to gain real-life, on-the-job training. The students were mentored by experienced leaders in the electrical, mobile and fixed maintenance areas of the mine,” the report says.

“The internships provided hands-on training in the areas of interest of each student while supporting the needs of the business. Students were also given the option to continue their internship from the summer-long program to weekend shifts throughout the school year,” the report states.

The report also says that Coeur’s recruitment for the 2022 skilled trains internship is under way at Rochester, and “the program has proven so successful it will be launched at our Kensington mine in Alaska this summer as well.”

Coeur’s ESG report is available on the Coeur website in the responsibility section.

In another announcement this week, the company provided an update on exploration projects at Silvertip in British Columbia, Kensington and Palmarejo and stated that it expects to spend roughly $40 million in exploration this year. The company also is exploring at the Sterling and Crown project in southern Nevada.

“Recent assays from the newly discovered Camp Creek West zone of Silvertip are among the best results ever returned at the property and underscore the potential of what we believe is truly a world-class deposit,” Krebs said.

The Camp Creek drilling was for silver, zinc and lead.

Krebs also said that “Kensington has recently returned a strong grade thickness in Kensington Zone 30 as we prioritize further mine life extensions, and new assay results at Palmarejo are among the best grade-thicknesses in several years.”

