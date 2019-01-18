Try 1 month for 99¢
Coeur Mining

Silver production at Coeur Mining Inc.’s Rochester mine outside of Lovelock increased ounces delivered quarter over quarter and year over year, the company announced in its 2018 fourth-quarter production results Jan. 14.

The Nevada open pit mine produced 1.5 million ounces of silver and 15,926 ounces of gold this past quarter, representing 14 percent and 8 percent increases, respectively.

For the full year, silver production was 5 million ounces while gold production was 54,388 ounces, both 7 percent higher than in 2017.

The company attributed the positive impact to strong performance of two leach pads on the site.

Coeur Rochester expects the recovery of silver to increase — and production to increase — after the installation of a high-pressure grinding roll and secondary crusher. Ore production using the unit is anticipated in mid-2019.

The company also operates a silver-gold mine in Palmerejo, Mexico, gold mines in South Dakota and Kensington, and a silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia.

Across its portfolio, Coeur produced 3.5 million ounces of silver, 99,460 ounces of gold, 3.1 million pounds of zinc and 1.7 million pounds of lead in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full-year production included 12.9 million ounces of silver, 367,728 ounces of gold, 6.8 million pounds of zinc and 3.9 million pounds of lead. Silver production increased 8 percent in 2018, although gold production decreased 4 percent.

