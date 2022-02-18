Coeur reports adjusted net loss in quarter

Coeur Mining Inc. posted an adjusted net loss of $11.6 million, or 5 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, as the company pursues completion of the expansion at the Rochester Mine in Nevada that President and Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Krebs said will be a “linchpin” for Coeur.

The adjusted net loss compared with an adjusted net income of $19.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the Chicago-based company’s net loss was $10.7 million, or 4 cents per share in the quarter, compared with $11.9 million in net income in the fourth quarter of last year.

Analysts had expected earnings of 3 cents per share for the quarter instead of the five-cent adjusted net loss, and Coeur’s shares were at $4.52, down 82 cents, on Feb. 17.

For the year 2021, Coeur’s adjusted net loss was $1.4 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with adjusted net income of $59 million in 2020, or 24 cents per share, according to the earnings announcement late Feb. 16. The loss was mainly due to strategic equity investments, including Coeur’s 18% equity ownership of Victoria Gold Corp.

Coeur reported its highest revenue in nearly 10 years, however, for all of 2021 at $833 million, 6% above 2020 revenue.

“Solid contributions from our diversified portfolio led to Coeur’s strongest annual revenue in nearly a decade,” Krebs said in the announcement. “Achieving our annual production guidance for both gold and silver was particularly gratifying in light of the global economic disruptions that continue to impact our industry.”

Coeur’s full-year gold production totaled 348,529 ounces and silver production was at 10.1 million ounces, compared with 355,678 gold ounces and 9.7 million silver ounces in 2020, and the average gold price for the year was $1,652 per ounce and for silver, $25.06 per ounce, compared with the average realized gold price of $1,641 per ounce and $20.79 per silver ounce.

Gold production for the fourth quarter was 88,946 ounces and silver production totaled 2.6 million ounces. That compares with gold production of 96,377 ounces and 2.8 million ounces of silver in the 2020 quarter.

Production comes from Rochester -- which produces gold and silver -- the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota and the Palmarejo gold and silver mine in Mexico.

Rochester Mine near Lovelock produced 6,864 ounces of gold and 757,000 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter, down from 1.02 million ounces of silver and 9,590 ounces of gold produced in the 2020 quarter, and the mine produced 3.2 million ounces of silver and 27,051 ounces of gold for all of 2021, which were within the guidance range, according to Coeur.

Meanwhile, construction continues at Rochester’s POA 11 expansion project that is now expected to cost $597 million, with $70 million to $80 million added to cover the cost of prescreens and cover additional costs due to inflation and supply shortages.

Michael “Mitch” Routlege, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in the earnings call that he prescreens will allow Rochester to bypass the tertiary crushers, and he estimated the screens would cost $50 million and the remainder would be for a cushion.

Coeur stated that the company began seeing inflationary pressures on bids for remaining unawarded contracts on POA 11 during the second half of 2021, but has since combined two contracts for structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation work.

Krebs said Coeur now has a contract with TIC – The Industrial Company, a Kiewitt Corp. subsidiary -- for work on the Rochester expansion, and the company expects POA 11 to be completed in mid-2023. TIC will be constructing the Merrill-Crowe process plant and crusher corridor.

A revised timeline now calls for the Stage VI leach pad to be completed by mid-2023, the process plant by mid-2023 and the crushing circuit by the third quarter of 2023.

Coeur also is looking at reopening the Silvertip silver, zinc and lead mine in British Columbia, but Tom Whelan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in the company’s earnings conference call Feb. 17 that the “No. 1 priority is completing the Rochester expansion.”

Exploration continued at Rochester, Nevada Packard, Lincoln Hill and Gold Ridge, and the company said it completed its aggressive district-wide greenfield, gold-focused exploration program during the fourth quarter, which led to identifying several new expansion targets at Gold Ridge, Nevada Packard, and Northeast Rochester.

Krebs also said in the earnings call that Coeur has spent $240 million in exploration over the last five years, and “not many companies can point to that much on exploration.”

During the fourth quarter, Coeur drilled roughly 251,300 feet, and for all of 2021, the company drilled a little more than 1.16 million feet for a total investment of $71 million, and the efforts increased measured and indicated resources, including at Silvertip.

The company also saw resource growth at Palmarejo with a 71% increase in gold and a roughly 44% increase in silver, and an 18% increase in gold resources at Kensington.

Three reverse circulation rigs were active at the Crown property in southern Nevada during the fourth quarter, primarily focused on the Daisy, Secret Pass and SNA deposits, according to Coeur, while one core rig focused on drilling at C-Horst.

Coeur said results were encouraging at Daisy, SNA, and C-Horst, and the company expects resource expansion based on step-out drilling at all three sites.

The company hopes to have an amended federal permit to expand the C-Horst discovery footprint by the end of the second quarter but stated that it has been experiencing agency delays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0