Coeur Rochester plan to extend mine life

WINNEMUCCA – The Bureau of Land Management has released its final environmental statement on a proposal by Coeur Rochester Inc. to expand the existing Rochester and Packard mines, which it has operated since 1986.

The project would extend the life of the mines through 2033, continuing the employment of the 302 current employees. An average of 58 temporary jobs would be added during the two years the expansion will be under construction.

The mines are located 26 miles northeast of Lovelock.

Proposed changes include expanding mining in both current pits (the Rochester and Packard pits) and moving, relocating or expanding heap leach pads, waste rock dumps, haul roads, access roads, and water pipeline and processing facilities.

Coeur Rochester, Inc. is currently authorized to disturb up to 2203.1 acres (approximately 164.6 acres of private land and 2038.5 acres of public land). The proposal would increase disturbance by an additional 2,815.4 acres (435.2 acres on private land and 2380.2 acres on public land).

Mining of the Rochester Pit will extend below groundwater, resulting in a permanent pit lake after closure. Additional potentially acid generating material would be excavated and would be processed as ore or stored according to their Waste Rock Storage Plan.