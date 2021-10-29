Coeur says Rochester expansion 42% completed

Coeur Mining Inc. announced an adjusted net loss of $2.6 million, or 1 cent per share, and production of 2.5 million ounces of silver and 87,083 ounces of gold in the third quarter and reported that its major expansion project at the Rochester Mine near Lovelock is 42% complete.

The adjusted net loss compares with adjusted net income of $38.2 million, or 16 cents per share in the third quarter of last year, while revenue totaled $208 million, down from $229.7 million in the 2020 quarter.

Mitchell Krebs, president and chief executive officer of Coeur, said in an Oct. 28 conference call that the results were “in line with our internal forecast, and we’re set up to deliver a strong finish to the year and achieve our original production guidance.”

Coeur expects to produce between 322,500 and 367,500 ounces of gold and 9.7 million to 12.2 million ounces of silver in 2021.

The Chicago-based company also reported a net loss of $54.8 million, or 21 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with income of $26.9 million, or 11 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter. The 2021 loss included a write down of Mexican value-added tax refunds and non-cash unrealized losses of $35.7 million on strategic equity investments, primarily related to the company’s 18% equity ownership of Victoria Gold Corp.

The company-wide gold and silver production figures for the third quarter compared with 2.6 million ounces of silver produced in the 2020 quarter, along with 95,995 ounces of gold.

Rochester produced 700,000 ounces of silver and 6,051 ounces of gold in the quarter, compared with 700,000 ounces of silver and 6,462 ounces of gold in the third quarter of last year. Third quarter adjusted cash costs at the mine were $22.68 per silver ounce and $1,665 per gold ounce, compared with $1,148 per gold ounce and $14.98 per silver ounce in last year’s quarter.

Wharf in South Dakota produced 28,157 ounces of gold, compared with 33,440 ounces in the 2020 quarter and Kensington in Alaska produced 28,621 ounces of gold, up from 26,797 ounces in the third quarter of last year. Palmarejo in Mexico produced 1.7 million ounces of silver and 24,254 ounces of gold in the quarter, compared with 1.8 million ounces of silver and 29,296 ounces of gold in the 2020 quarter.

The average realized gold price in the quarter was $1,645 per ounce, down from the average realized price of $1,754 in the 2020 quarter, and the average realized silver price was $24.18 per ounce, compared with $25.15 per ounce in the third quarter of last year.

Looking at Rochester, Coeur stated that third-quarter work on the expansion included completing crushing of over-liner material for the new Stage VI leach pad and the start of foundation work for the new Merrill-Crowe process plant and crusher corridor.

The company has executed 78 contracts valued at $339 million but has four packages yet to be awarded and signs of inflationary pressure continue for those remaining contracts. Coeur is taking steps to mitigate the cost pressures by rescoping and combining the contracts to capture potential savings and efficiencies, according to the earnings report.

“Overall, we’re fortunate to have had the vast majority of our contracts locked in prior to the current spike in costs and supply and labor disruptions,” Krebs said, adding that Coeur still expects to see a 10% to 15% increase to the construction costs.

“Despite the current inflationary environment, we believe Rochester remains a transformative, well-funded source of growth for the company on which we remain laser focused,” Krebs said.

The company reported the third quarter was the second consecutive quarterly exploration record, with $20 million invested and roughly 365,000 feet of drilling from up to 27 drilling rigs at six locations.

The drilling will include four active rigs at Rochester for the remainder of the year, and two rigs will be moved to begin infill drilling at Lincoln Hill and scout drilling at Gold Ridge in the fourth quarter.

Coeur also plans to continue drilling at the Crown exploration project in southern Nevada, with up to three reverse circulation drills scheduled to conduct resource expansion and scout drilling on new targets within the 300-acre disturbance permit.

Coeur stated that it additionally expects to receive an amended permit by the end of the year to begin expanding the C-Horst discovery footprint.

Krebs said in the earnings call that Crown is in “probably the most exciting exploration district currently in Nevada.” He said it was “great” that AngloGold Ashanti has increased enthusiasm for the area with its acquisition of Corvus Gold.

“That’s all one big system that we’re drilling on. We’ll continue to prioritize drilling but are, of course, very interested in finding ways to work with neighbors to make the pie as big as possible to share infrastructure to do whatever we can to maximize value,” he said.

Coeur also is investigating the possibility of a larger expansion at Silvertip in British Columbia, which will require more drilling time, but also Coeur to prioritize completion of the Rochester expansion. Silvertip is a silver, zinc and lead mine.

Additionally, Coeur reported it has entered into an agreement with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. to sell its La Preciosa silver project in Mexico for roughly $34.7 million and contingent consideration of an additional $58.8 million for a total package of up to $93.4 million plus two royalties.

