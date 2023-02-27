Coeur Mining Inc. reported the company’s major construction project at the Rochester Mine in Nevada is progressing toward mid-year completion and higher production at Rochester boosted fourth-quarter financials, with net income of $49 million, or 17 cents per share.

Adjusted net income was at a negative $17.5 million, or a loss of 6 cents per share.

“The fourth quarter was Coeur's strongest quarter of the year, which helped to achieve our overall full year production guidance for the third consecutive year, definitely not an easy task last year with such unprecedented volatility. Rochester was the main driver to our solid finish last year,” said Coeur’s president and chief executive officer, Mitchell J. Krebs.

“Ongoing operational enhancements and higher grades contributed to Rochester's results as we begin the transition to the newly expanded infrastructure, where construction remains on track to be completed mid-year,” he said in the Feb. 23 earnings call.

Net income of $49 million, or 17 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with a net loss of $10.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, while the adjusted net loss of $16.5 million compared with a loss of $11.6 million, or 5 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter.

Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $210 million, compared with $208 million in the 2021 quarter.

Coeur’s “improved fourth-quarter financial results were driven by our highest gold production of the year and the $62 million gain on the sale of Crown Sterling,” Coeur’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, Thomas S. Whelan, said in the call.

Coeur sold its exploration holdings in southern Nevada to AngloGold Ashanti in late 2022 and sold its remaining shares of Victoria Gold Corp. in 2022 for roughly $40 million.

Revenue for all of 2022 totaled $786 million, compared with $832.8 million in 2021, and the net loss from continuing operations was $78 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $31.3 million, or 13 cents per share, in 2021.

The adjusted net loss for the year 2022 was $89 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $1.4 million, or 1 cent per share, in 2021.

The average realized price of gold for the year 2022 was $1,736 per ounce and the average realized price for silver was $21.77 per ounce, compared with $1,652 per gold ounce in 2021 and $25.06 per ounce for silver.

Costs applicable to sales in the year 2022 averaged $1,300 per ounce of gold, and $17 per ounce or silver.

Whelan said Coeur’s outlook for this year assumes another challenging year for operating costs, although there has been “some moderation in diesel prices.” He said one of Coeur’s slides in the earnings presentation “demonstrates the continued pressure on our key cost buckets.”

Krebs stated in the earnings report that decades-high inflation, strength of the U.S. dollar, and supply chain disruptions “made it a challenging year to deliver on many of Coeur’s key objectives.”

Chicago-based Coeur’s gold production in the fourth quarter totaled 87,727 ounces and silver production was at 2.5 million ounces, compared with 88,946 silver ounces and 2.6 million silver ounces produced in the 2021 quarter, according to the Feb. 22 earnings report.

The fourth-quarter production included 973,000 ounces of silver and 11,589 ounces of gold from Rochester, which is near Lovelock in Pershing County.

In addition to Rochester, production came from the Palmarejo Mine in Mexico, Kensington in Alaska and Wharf in South Dakota.

Michael Routledge, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said increases in gold and silver production at Rochester “were driven by significantly higher grades due to the mine sequencing placed on pad 4 in September and October that began to break through in the latter half of the quarter.”

He said in the call that “this surge in grades made the difference in helping Rochester exceed its gold production guidance for the year and come in at the high end of its silver production gains.”

Rochester’s guidance for 2022 had been between 2.9 million and 3.1 million ounces of silver and 32,000 to 34,000 ounces of gold, while 2022 production totaled 34,735 gold ounces and 3.03 million silver ounces.

The expansion project at Rochester, called POA 11, is “nearing 80% complete this month and remains on track in terms of budget and schedule,” Krebs said in the call.

The new stage VI heap leach pad is operational, and the first ore was placed on the pad on Feb. 1, according to Coeur, which reported that roughly $605 million of the estimated capital for the Rochester project has been committed, and the project capital is still estimated at $650 million to $670 million.

Routledge also reported in the call that the Rochester construction project as of Jan. 31 had passed 1.5 million manhours without a lost-time incident.

For the year 2022, Coeur produced 330,346 ounces of gold and 9.8 million ounces of silver companywide, compared with 348,529 ounces of gold and 10.1 million ounces of silver in 2021, and production guidance for this year is 320,000 to 370,000 ounces of gold and 10 million to 12 million ounces of silver.

Coeur also announced gold and silver reserves at the end of 2022 totaled 3.4 million ounces of gold and 245.7 million ounces of silver, and measured and indicated resources totaled 3.1 million ounces of gold and 181.9 million ounces of silver. Measured and indicated resources also include 1.4 billion pounds of zinc and 722.2 million pounds of lead.

Inferred resources were 1.7 million gold ounces, 70 million silver ounces, 378.1 million pounds of zinc and 166 million pounds of lead.

“Year-over-year, our gold reserves increased by roughly 12%, while silver reserves increased approximately 3%,” Krebs said, attributing the gains to the company’s exploration programs.

“Over the past five years, the company has invested nearly $245 million in exploration to increase our gold and silver reserves by 21% and 49% respectively, while boosting measured and indicated resources by 77% for gold and 53% for silver,” he said in the earnings report.

He said that “early success from Kensington’s multi-year development and drilling program led to a 56% increase in reserves and the addition of one and a half years of mine life,” and silver, zinc and lead resources increased at Silvertip in British Columbia.

Coeur continues to explore at Silvertip but hasn’t decided when and if the project will be brought into production. Krebs said Coeur needs a “compelling business case to get to that point, and drilling is the way to get there.”

Additionally, Coeur reported a realized gain of roughly $24 million on gold and silver hedging of portions of its gold and silver production in 2022.