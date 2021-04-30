Coeur says Rochester expansion on track

Production for the first quarter totaled 85,225 ounces of gold and 2.4 million ounces of silver, and the company reaffirmed that full-year production at all its operations is expected to be 322,500 to 367,500 ounces of gold and 9.7 million to 12.2 million ounces of silver.

Rochester production in the first quarter included 6,094 ounces of gold and 774,000 ounces of silver, up from 687,000 silver ounces and 5,936 gold ounces in the first quarter of 2020. Rochester produced a little over 1 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter of last year, however.

Michael Routledge, Coeur’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in an earnings call that “we anticipated a slower start to the year, which is broadly in line with our results for the quarter. Gold is a bit ahead while silver has some catching up to do.”

Adjusted cost of applicable sales for silver production at Rochester was $19.07 per ounce and for gold, $1,300 per ounce, according to the earnings report.