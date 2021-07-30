Coeur sets exploration-drilling record

Coeur Mining Inc. posted increased revenue in the second quarter but reported a $800,000 adjusted net income loss, or zero cents per share, and the company announced a new quarterly drilling record during exploration in the quarter, including at Rochester Mine and the Crown exploration project, both in Nevada.
Coeur also stated that the expansion project at Rochester near Lovelock is on schedule.
“Construction is advancing on schedule and is expected to be largely completed late next year, leading to an anticipated step change in production and cash flow despite seeing some early signs of inflationary pressures in certain areas,” Coeur’s president and CEO, Mitchell Krebs, said in the earnings report.
Companywide, revenue totaled $214.9 million in the quarter, compared with $154.2 million in the second quarter of last year, and Chicago-based Coeur stated that net income was $32.1 million, or 13 cents per share, for the quarter.
The average realized gold price was $1,651 per ounce, up a little from $1,641 in the 2020 quarter, and the average realized silver price was $26.60 per ounce, up from $16.25 last year.
Gold and silver production increased, driven by higher production at Rochester and Palmarejo in Mexico. Gold production totaled 87,275 ounces in the quarter, compared with 78,229 ounces in the 2020 quarter, and Coeur produced 2.6 million ounces of silver, up from 1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
“We expect production to continue increasing during the second half of 2021, particularly from our Wharf and Rochester operations, and expect to achieve full-year production guidance for both gold and silver,” Krebs said in the July 28 report.
Coeur is forecasting the production of 322,500 to 367,500 gold ounces and 9.7 million to 12.2 million silver ounces this year.
Krebs also said the company “continued to increase our investment in exploration and established a new quarterly drilling record, which is leading to additional positive results from the largest campaign in company history.”
The company’s exploration included 302,400 feet of drilling in the quarter ending June 30. Coeur reported there are currently 27 active drill rigs on its sites, and exploration investment was roughly $18.6 million in the quarter.
“A third source of high-return organic growth is the potential expansion and restart of our Silvertip mine in northern British Columbia. We are accelerating investment at Silvertip to take advantage of the current construction season based on positive results from our exploration and technical programs to preserve the option of a potential restart in 2023,” Krebs said.
Also in the quarter, Coeur acquired a 17.8% interest in Victoria Gold Corp. from Orion Co-VI Ltd. in a $118.8 million share arrangement, which Krebs reported “aligns with our strategy of having a balanced collection of long-life, low-cost precious metals assets in high-quality jurisdictions that can generate strong returns for our stockholders.”
Victoria operates the new open-pit, heap-leach Eagle gold mine in the Yukon.
Reporting on Rochester, Coeur posted gold production of 7,232 ounces and silver production of 888,000 ounces in the quarter, with the gold production up 40% from the 5,159 ounces in the 2020 quarter and silver production up 22% from 728,000 ounces last year.
Coeur stated that the expansion was roughly 31% complete by the end of the quarter, during which Rochester began placing over-liner material on the Stage VI leach pad roughly six weeks ahead of schedule following the successful swap-out of the secondary crusher unit.
The company also mobilized a cement batch plant, began construction of a new high-voltage power line and started electrical substation upgrades in the quarter, and Coeur said concrete foundation work for the Merrill-Crowe process plant and crusher corridor is scheduled to start this quarter.
Recent bids for portions of the expansion project yet to be started is where inflation began to show in costs for building materials, fuel and in the overall tightness in the construction market, the earnings report states.
In addition to planning to keep four drilling rigs busy for Rochester exploration, Coeur said it plans to continue with exploration drilling at its Crown property near Beatty for the remainder of this year. The company drilled roughly 64,800 feet in the second quarter. Targets are the Daisy, Secret Pass, SNA and C-Horst deposits.
“We really like the kind of strategic land position that we have there in southern Nevada,” Krebs said in the earnings call. “Even though some activity is going on with our neighbors, it doesn’t really change what we need to do, which is continue to drill and hopefully continue to have success expanding the resource there at Crown,” at the four deposits.
“It’s probably the most exciting thing going on in Nevada right now in terms of gold and new discoveries and exploration, so it’s a lot of buzz. Beatty’s hopping,” he said.
Palmarejo produced 27,595 of gold and 1.7 million ounces of silver in the second quarter, compared with 15,223 gold ounces and 900,000 silver ounces in the 2020 quarter, and Kensington in Alaska produced 28,322 ounces of gold in the 2021 quarter, down from 33,058 ounces in the 2020 quarter.
Wharf in South Dakota produced 24,126 ounces of gold in the quarter, down slightly from 24,789 ounces in the 2020 quarter.