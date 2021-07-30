Coeur sets exploration-drilling record

Coeur Mining Inc. posted increased revenue in the second quarter but reported a $800,000 adjusted net income loss, or zero cents per share, and the company announced a new quarterly drilling record during exploration in the quarter, including at Rochester Mine and the Crown exploration project, both in Nevada.

Coeur also stated that the expansion project at Rochester near Lovelock is on schedule.

“Construction is advancing on schedule and is expected to be largely completed late next year, leading to an anticipated step change in production and cash flow despite seeing some early signs of inflationary pressures in certain areas,” Coeur’s president and CEO, Mitchell Krebs, said in the earnings report.

Companywide, revenue totaled $214.9 million in the quarter, compared with $154.2 million in the second quarter of last year, and Chicago-based Coeur stated that net income was $32.1 million, or 13 cents per share, for the quarter.

The average realized gold price was $1,651 per ounce, up a little from $1,641 in the 2020 quarter, and the average realized silver price was $26.60 per ounce, up from $16.25 last year.