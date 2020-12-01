Coeur to host virtual 2020 Investor Day

Chicago— Coeur Mining, Inc. will host its 2020 Investor Day virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

Coeur’s executive team plans to discuss topics including the Company’s strategy, performance, operations and outlook. Registration for the event is available through the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2812208/032DBC49E19C76B2825280222BAD24EF.

Presentation materials will be made available pre-market on December 17, 2020 on the company’s website at www.coeur.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the

Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

