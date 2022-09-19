Coeur to sell Beatty holdings to AngloGold

CHICAGO – Coeur Mining Inc. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. to sell its Crown and Sterling holdings in southern Nevada for closing cash consideration of $150 million and deferred cash consideration of $50 million to be paid upon Crown Sterling attaining a total resource of at least 3.5 million gold ounces.

Coeur’s estimated mineral resource is now at 914,000 ounces of gold.

The Crown Sterling holdings comprise approximately 35,500 acres and are located adjacent to AngloGold’s existing gold projects near Beatty.

According to AngloGold, which also issued an announcement on Sept. 19, the properties to be acquired include the C-Horst, SNA, Secret Pass and Daisy orebodies and the decommissioned Sterling Mine.

“The divestiture of Crown Sterling unlocks significant value for Coeur stockholders and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to allocating capital into our existing portfolio of near-term core growth projects, highlighted by the Rochester expansion in northern Nevada,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, president and chief executive officer.

He said the deal represents a significant gain on Coeur’s original investment.

“Following its recent acquisition of Corvus Gold, AngloGold has consolidated a significant portion of the Beatty district and is the logical operator of a future stand-alone mining operation in the Beatty district. We look forward to sharing in AngloGold’s future exploration success in this prospective district,” Krebs said.

South Africa-based AngloGold stated that the acquisition presents a compelling strategic fit with its assets in the Beatty District.

“This acquisition further enhances the value proposition we are building in the Beatty District,” said AngloGold Ashanti CEO Alberto Calderon. “The addition of these properties consolidates our ownership position in one of North America’s most promising new gold districts and gives us the ability to develop it in a way that will realize its full potential for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

AngloGold Ashanti holds several exploration and development assets in the Beatty District, including North Bullfrog, Silicon, Merlin, Mother Lode, Transvaal and Rhyolite and published a mineral resource of 3.37 million ounces. That total doesn’t include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode, however.

AngloGold stated that it acquired those projects in January of this year from Corvus and will declare mineral resources from those projects in February 2023.

AngloGold Ashanti also reported it is currently conducting a feasibility study on the North Bullfrog project and a pre-feasibility study on the Silicon project.