Graymont mines lime for mines

A loader dumps a bucket of limestone into the bed of a 75-ton Caterpillar haul truck at Graymont’s Pilot Peak operation July 23. The company sells quicklime produced at its plant on-site to gold mines and others.

 ADELLA HARDING

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Air Pollution Control has entered the public notice period for a new Class II Air Quality Operating Permit for Graymont Western US Inc.

The BAPC has reviewed the application and has made a preliminary determination to issue a new permit for the lime and hydrated lime transfer operation, located in Elko County, two miles east of Carlin.

“The proposed project will not cause or contribute to a violation of any federal or State of Nevada air quality standards,” stated the agency.

The public comment period is from Feb. 15 to March 18.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposed action should submit their comments to Keri Foster, P.E., Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Air Pollution Control, 901 S. Stewart Street, Suite 4001, Carson City, NV 89701.

A link to the Notice of Proposed Action, Director’s Review, and Draft air permit can be found at https://ndep.nv.gov/posts/category/public-notices/air.

