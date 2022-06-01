Comments sought on Marigold Mine expansion at Valmy

WINNEMUCCA — A 30-day scoping period is underway on a plan of operations amendment for the Valmy Expansion at the Marigold Mine.

“The Marigold Mine has been mined continuously since 1988,” said Humboldt River Field Office Manager Kathleen Rehberg. The current owner is SSR Mining Inc.

“New mining disturbance will occur primarily in the Valmy area, which was previously mined by Newmont Mining Company,” she said.

The gold mining project would disturb a little over 1,000 additional acres at Marigold.

The proposal would not extend the mine life or change personnel numbers but would provide additional operational flexibility for the currently authorized activities planned through 2037, according to the BLM.

The plan includes open pit expansions, waste rock storage area modifications, a new above-ground powerline, haul road modifications, heap leach pad cell development, the addition of one new process pond, changes to infill disturbance, and changes to other ancillary facilities.

The total authorized disturbance within the plan boundary is 9,235.8 acres, with 4,163.7 on public land and 5,072.1 on private land.

Existing pits include the Valmy, Mud, and Section 29 Pits. Multiple roads and waste rock storage areas are also present. Other existing disturbance within the plan boundary, not created by the company, include historic roads and two-tracks associated with past mineral exploration, existing gravel pits, powerline construction, and fire.

Comments can be submitted to BLM_NV_WDO_Marigold_Valmy@blm.gov or mailed to: Attn: Valmy Expansion Project, C/O Humboldt River Field Office, 5100 East Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89445

To view the project documents or submit comments through the project ePlanning site go to eplanning.blm.gov.

For additional project information call Jean Black at 775-623-1500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0