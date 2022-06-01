 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Comments sought on Marigold Mine expansion at Valmy

  • 0
Valmy, Nevada
Google Maps

WINNEMUCCA — A 30-day scoping period is underway on a plan of operations amendment for the Valmy Expansion at the Marigold Mine.

“The Marigold Mine has been mined continuously since 1988,” said Humboldt River Field Office Manager Kathleen Rehberg. The current owner is SSR Mining Inc.

“New mining disturbance will occur primarily in the Valmy area, which was previously mined by Newmont Mining Company,” she said.

The gold mining project would disturb a little over 1,000 additional acres at Marigold.

The proposal would not extend the mine life or change personnel numbers but would provide additional operational flexibility for the currently authorized activities planned through 2037, according to the BLM.

The plan includes open pit expansions, waste rock storage area modifications, a new above-ground powerline, haul road modifications, heap leach pad cell development, the addition of one new process pond, changes to infill disturbance, and changes to other ancillary facilities.

People are also reading…

The total authorized disturbance within the plan boundary is 9,235.8 acres, with 4,163.7 on public land and 5,072.1 on private land.

Existing pits include the Valmy, Mud, and Section 29 Pits. Multiple roads and waste rock storage areas are also present. Other existing disturbance within the plan boundary, not created by the company, include historic roads and two-tracks associated with past mineral exploration, existing gravel pits, powerline construction, and fire.

Comments can be submitted to BLM_NV_WDO_Marigold_Valmy@blm.gov or mailed to: Attn: Valmy Expansion Project, C/O Humboldt River Field Office, 5100 East Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89445

To view the project documents or submit comments through the project ePlanning site go to eplanning.blm.gov.

For additional project information call Jean Black at 775-623-1500.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kinross releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Kinross releases 2021 Sustainability Report

The Mining for Talent Las Vegas initiative was aimed to reach an audience generally less familiar with mining career opportunities available in rural Nevada, despite having the necessary skills.

US Gold hires for Wyoming project

US Gold hires for Wyoming project

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – U.S. Gold Corp. reaffirmed its commitment to supporting economic growth in southeastern Wyoming through the hiring of local c…

A new Oregon mining boom could be a bust for sage grouse

A new Oregon mining boom could be a bust for sage grouse

Katie Fite crouched behind sagebrush in early April, peak mating season for sage grouse on part of the Oregon-Nevada border. Fite could see male grouse issuing their signature zip-popping mating call. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports around the area were also stakes marking where mining companies may scrape away the crucial habitat to get at the minerals contained in the McDermitt Caldera. The McDermitt Caldera used to be off-limits to new mining claims to protect sage grouse. But it's laced with some of the highest concentrations of lithium in the United States, making it desirable for prospectors looking to mine it for batteries to store renewable energy and power electric vehicles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News