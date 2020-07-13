Community Foundation of Elko County gets $35,000 boost

Crossley said that after applications close, the advisory committee will evaluate each application to determine the organizations that will receive the grant funding available for that year.

“Each application or proposal is reviewed by every single one of our fund advisory members,” she said. “They look at the long and short term social outcomes of this proposal, how many people will be reached by the proposal, what potential challenges the organization could run into as they are implementing the project or program, so it is a very thorough process.”

While the organization typically announces the selected organizations during the Elko County Fair in September, it is still trying to determine the best way to make the announcement this year, in light of the pandemic.

“It is something we are working toward and we are still conducting the grant cycle as normal,” she said.

Crossley said Nevada Gold Mines was one of the first members of the Community Foundation of Elko Builders Club, which was formed as a way to increase the endowment.