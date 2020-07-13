Community Foundation of Elko County gets $35,000 boost

ELKO — The Community Foundation of Elko County received a $35,000 boost, thanks to a recent donation by Nevada Gold Mines.
Lyndsey Crossley, a program officer with the Community Foundation of Western Nevada, the organization that oversees local foundation chapters, said Monday that the donation will be added to a community endowment fund used to provide grants to area nonprofits.
“Just as a means to build up an endowment fund to support that county in perpetuity, we have established these rural community foundations, so any gifts that are made goes to an endowment fund and then annually we have a fund advisory committee that conducts a grant cycle,” Crossley said.
Crossley said the organization awards out the income that is earned from the endowment fund, the idea being that the principal will continue to grow, allowing grant funding be available for future generations.
“This year, we do have a focus on the grant cycle to help provide support for organizations that are dealing with the fallout from COVID-19,” Crossley said. “Any local nonprofits that are attempting relief and recovery efforts will be given special priority for the 2020 cycle.”
Applications are currently being accepted, and can be submitted online at Nevadafund.org\cfelkocounty through July 31.
Crossley said that after applications close, the advisory committee will evaluate each application to determine the organizations that will receive the grant funding available for that year.
“Each application or proposal is reviewed by every single one of our fund advisory members,” she said. “They look at the long and short term social outcomes of this proposal, how many people will be reached by the proposal, what potential challenges the organization could run into as they are implementing the project or program, so it is a very thorough process.”
While the organization typically announces the selected organizations during the Elko County Fair in September, it is still trying to determine the best way to make the announcement this year, in light of the pandemic.
“It is something we are working toward and we are still conducting the grant cycle as normal,” she said.
Crossley said Nevada Gold Mines was one of the first members of the Community Foundation of Elko Builders Club, which was formed as a way to increase the endowment.
“Because they were one of the first members of that club and they made this additional gift, we just really wanted to highlight our partnership,” Crossley said. “It just really means everything to have such a large corporation supporting the efforts of a local community foundation trying to support the local nonprofits in that area is truly invaluable.”
Terri Gage, Community Foundation Elko County chair said in a statement Monday that the foundation sincerely appreciates Nevada Gold Mines generosity.
“It is amazing to be part of a community with companies like Nevada Gold Mines who take corporate responsibility to the highest level,” Gage said. “We certainly appreciate it and the long-term impact it will have on this community for years to come.”
Other members of the Community Foundation of Elko County Builder's Club include Kinross Bald Mountain, Eide Bailly LLP, Kevin and Ann Marie Melcher and Kurt and Katie Neddenriep.
