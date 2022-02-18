Community mourning loss of miner

The mining community in the Elko area is mourning the loss of Marissa Hill, who was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hills Underground Operation.

“We feel bad for the family, really bad,” said Nevada Assemblyman John Ellison, who learned about the accident through his own family connections to the mining industry.

“It’s awful for not only her but all miners that are out there. They are all hurting.””

“Our miners have two families. Their work families and their home families,” Ellison wrote on his Facebook page. “We are heartbroken for Marissa’s family, friends, and coworkers as the news comes out of her sudden loss. Being a mining community, we will rally behind her family and help them in the days coming forward.”

At press time, the Elko Daily Free Press had not received confirmation of the identity of the accident victim from the Lander County Sheriff's Office, and a spokesperson for Nevada Gold Mines said, “Out of respect for the family, we do not publicly release the employee’s name,” but people in the community have been sharing news of the accident and their condolences.

According to her LinkedIn page, Hill, 33, started at the Cortez mine in November 2011 as an underground administrative professional. After a year in that position, she was an underground wash bay technician for a little over a year. For the past eight years she was an underground maintenance mechanic, and for the past six years she has also been a mine rescue and emergency medical responder.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration has been on the mine site investigating the accident. More information about the incident will be released in the weeks ahead.

The last fatality at the Cortez mine was on Dec. 28, 2015, when Douglas Hicks was killed in a haul truck accident. According to the MSHA report, Hicks lost control of his haul truck on an icy incline, and two other haul trucks also slid on the incline and collided into Hick’s truck.

Cortez was owned by Barrick Gold Corp. at that time. The Cortez operations are now owned by Nevada Gold Mines, which is a joint venture of Barrick and Newmont Corp. Barrick owns 61.5%, Newmont 38.5%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 12 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.