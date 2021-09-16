Companies form joint venture for Rhyolite Ridge

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. and ioneer Ltd. announced they have formed a joint venture to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County that they hope to develop into a producing mine.

The project operator will continue to be ioneer.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Sibanye-Stillwater, a leading international mining company, as a strategic partner in the Rhyolite Ridge Project,” said James Calaway, executive chairman of ioneer. He said the partnership “will allow ioneer to unlock the tremendous, long-term value of Rhyolite Ridge.”

The chief executive officer of Sibanye-Stillwater, Neal Froneman, said the arrangement with ioneer is the second lithium transaction and the third transaction in the battery metals sector for the company. The company has the Keliber lithium site in Finland and the Sandouville nickel site in France.

“We are excited to build a long-term relationship with ioneer, who share our vision of facilitating security of lithium supply to the North American markets. Rhyolite Ridge is a world-class lithium project, and we recognize its strategic value, with the potential to become the largest lithium mine in the U.S.,” he said.