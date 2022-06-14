Company planning to develop new Elko County mine

Orla Mining Ltd. and Gold Standard Ventures Corp. announced this week that they have entered into an agreement for Orla to acquire all of Gold Standard’s shares.

Gold Standard has been developing its 100%-owned South Railroad Project in Elko County on the Carlin Trend south of Interstate 80. Orla recently started production at its Camino Rojo Mine in Mexico. Representatives of the two companies said the combined company will have a strong financial position which will help with the development of the South Railroad Project.

“This is a very exciting day for Orla Mining,” said Charles Jeannes, a chairman and director of Orla. “In a very short period Orla has gone from an explorer to a producing company generating strong cash flow. … We’re now taking that experience and cash flow and we’ll look to build another low-capital intensity, high margin open pit heap leach mine at Gold Standard’s South Railroad Project."

“The South Railroad Project is analogous to our recently completed Camino Rojo mine – a low capital intensity, open pit, heap leach project in a desirable location with exploration upside,” said Jason Simpson, chief executive officer of Orla Mining. “We have the team, partners, and financial resources to develop this quality asset and we are ready to go.”

“We have always kept an eye on the good work of Gold Standard and the effort they have made to advance South Railroad,” Simpson said. “In 2021 we began having discussions with Jason and his team to understand if there was an opportunity for Orla to support the project advancement.

“With Camino Rojo reaching commercial production and South Railroad finalizing a feasibility study, we believe it was an appropriate time to take the next step.”

“Based on their recent success in constructing the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine on schedule and under budget, we believe that Orla is an ideal partner to bring South Railroad into production,” Attew said.

Orla and Gold Standard both have their headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Gold Standard has an office in Elko.

The transaction is expected to be completed in August following a Gold Standard meeting.

In February 2022, Gold Standard completed its feasibility study of the South Railroad Project. In April the company announced it was beginning its first stage exploration program, which includes about 18,700 feet of reverse-circulation drilling over 20 holes.

Gold Standard is about 18 months into the permitting process for South Railroad. Jason Attew, Gold Standards’ president and CEO, said they expect to get the Notice of Intent for the project from the Bureau of Land Management soon, probably in the current quarter or the upcoming quarter of 2022. Then the project should receive the Record of Decision from the BLM about one year after the Notice of Intent, allowing the project to move forward.

Simpson said Orla plans to take a page from their successful Camino Roja playbook and get started this year on construction engineering and procurement for the South Railroad Project.

“We certainly with the capacity we have financially will be able to do that while we await permits,” Simpson said.

“This will require the necessary permitting, engineering, financing and construction steps to get production going, but this is our strength.”

“Our geologists couldn’t be more excited at the current opportunities and now the additional target prospects in Nevada,” Simpson said.

Jeannes said that adding South Railroad to its Camino Rojo Oxide Mine in Mexico and its Cerro Quema Project in Panama “boosts our reserve and resource base, and the combination with Orla’s existing pipeline provides a clear pathway towards a half million ounces of annual gold production at industry-leading costs and margins.”

Gold Standard also has the Lewis Project just north of NGM’s Phoenix Mine south of Battle Mountain.

The acquisition of Gold Standard will increase Orla’s proven and probable reserve base to 3.8 million gold ounces and its measured and indicated mineral resources to 12.3 million gold ounces.

The acquisition agreement implies a purchase price of 65.5 cents Canadian per Gold Standard share, for a total consideration of $242 million Canadian, or about $187.8 million U.S. The purchase price represents about a 35% premium over the price of Gold Standard’s share price on June 10.

Orla’s stock price fell from $4.29 U.S. on June 10 to $3.55 on June 13, a drop of about 17%.

The companies said that when the transaction is complete, existing shareholders of Orla will own about 87% of the company, and existing shareholders of Gold Standard will own about 13%.

The South Railroad feasibility study said the mine could have a total gold production of a million ounces over an eight-year mine life, at an all-in sustaining cash cost of about $1,020 per ounce.

Gold Standard started land acquisition south of Carlin in 2010, and now has a land package of 51,892 acres, the second largest land package in the Carlin Trend after Nevada Gold Mines.

South Railroad is expected to have around 250 to 300 employees when it reaches full production.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.