Company to launch a lithium extraction pilot plant in Nevada

HOUSTON — Schlumberger New Energy this month announced the development of a lithium extraction pilot plant in Nevada through its new venture, NeoLith Energy.

The deployment of the pilot plant will be in Clayton Valley in Esmeralda County. NeoLith Energy intends to begin operations before the end of 2021, pending permitting approvals.

The NeoLith Energy approach uses a differentiated direct lithium extraction process to produce high-purity, battery-grade lithium material while reducing the production time.

NeoLith Energy’s pilot plant is a step toward a full-scale, commercial lithium production facility. The pilot plant results will be used to optimize the design of a full-scale production plant.

The production plant will utilize a method for subsurface brine extraction and lithium production that requires a smaller footprint and reduces water consumption by over 85% compared to current methods for lithium extraction from brine, the company stated in a press release.