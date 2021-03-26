 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Company to launch a lithium extraction pilot plant in Nevada
0 comments

Company to launch a lithium extraction pilot plant in Nevada

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clayton Valley

Schlumberger New Energy plans to develop a lithium extraction pilot plant through its new venture, NeoLith Energy, in Clayton Valley.

 www.slb.com

HOUSTON — Schlumberger New Energy this month announced the development of a lithium extraction pilot plant in Nevada through its new venture, NeoLith Energy.

The deployment of the pilot plant will be in Clayton Valley in Esmeralda County. NeoLith Energy intends to begin operations before the end of 2021, pending permitting approvals.

The NeoLith Energy approach uses a differentiated direct lithium extraction process to produce high-purity, battery-grade lithium material while reducing the production time.

NeoLith Energy’s pilot plant is a step toward a full-scale, commercial lithium production facility. The pilot plant results will be used to optimize the design of a full-scale production plant.

The production plant will utilize a method for subsurface brine extraction and lithium production that requires a smaller footprint and reduces water consumption by over 85% compared to current methods for lithium extraction from brine, the company stated in a press release.

“Nevada lithium resources present an excellent opportunity to demonstrate a leap in production efficiency with a more sustainable approach,” said Ashok Belani, Schlumberger New Energy executive vice president. “Schlumberger’s expertise in the subsurface domain, development of process technology, and global deployment of technology at scale with various partners all play an important role in the innovation and efficiency of our DLE process. We are accelerating the deployment of our pilot plant in response to the high market demand for battery-grade lithium material.”

The pilot plant’s deployment is part of the Pure Energy Minerals agreement with Schlumberger New Energy for the development of its Nevada lithium brine property, using advanced technology to process the brine and extract high-purity lithium, maximizing the lithium resource recovery. Commissioning of the pilot plant will begin following receipt of all necessary permits.

Schlumberger New Energy has invested more than $15 million in the DLE process, and expects the development and operation of the pilot plant in Nevada to require a similar amount of investment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barrick prioritizes NGM growth opportunities
Mining

Barrick prioritizes NGM growth opportunities

“There are exciting opportunities for major new discoveries in the area between Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks, between Pipeline and Robertson in the Cortez complex, and in the Carlin Basin south of Gold Quarry."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News