Complete Phase One Fieldwork on the Olson Gold Project complete

CRANBROOK, Canada (AP) —The first phase of the 2020 exploration program on the Olson property located in northern Saskatchewan has been completed by Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (formerly Canex Energy) may earn a 75% interest in the 5038ha property with details of the option agreement outlined below.

Phase One fieldwork was designed to define targets for a follow-up diamond drilling program planned for the fall 2020 season. The program consisted of a ground DC resistivity / IP geophysical survey in conjunction with geological fieldwork that included detailed prospecting and mapping, infill soil geochemical sampling and channel sampling of trenches.

Between June 01 to 11th, Discovery International Geophysics completed 13 lines (8.6 line kilometers total) of a combined IP/ DC resistivity geophysical survey over the Point, Tuscan and Juba areas. This was followed by a 13 day geological field program carried out by Terralogic Exploration Inc. Soil sampling, prospecting, field mapping, and channel sampling were undertaken to delineate new areas of gold mineralization as well as advance known showings to identify and prioritize drill targets. This phase of the fieldwork was designed to define targets for an upcoming diamond drilling program planned for fall of this year.