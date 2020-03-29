Comstock aids Tonogold drilling expansion

“We are open for business and moving all our strategic projects forward, including the sale of our non-mining assets. We look forward to extinguishing our debt during the second quarter and funding these exciting growth initiatives,” he said.

Comstock has total assets of $39.6 million, assets of $13.3 million, current liabilities of $4.4 million and net current assets of $8.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $1 million as of March 25. The company also has roughly $5 million in debt due on Jan. 17, 2021.

Comstock stated in its year-end report earlier in March that the company partnered and launched Mercury Clean Up LLC, a mercury remediation, clean technology growth venture in 2019.

In that report, De Gasperis said that 2019 was “dedicated to repositioning the company for precious metal-based growth, including realigning the existing gold and silver assets to facilitate both transactional and development-based growth, partnering twice with Tonogold for advancing our northern mining and exploration properties, partnering with MCU (Mercury Clean Up) to advance our operating platform for global mercury remediation, partnering with Sierra Springs to sell our Silver Springs non-mining assets and, in each case retaining equity ownership in all partners.”