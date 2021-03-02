Comstock announces stock offering

VIRGINIA CITY — Comstock Mining hopes to sell up to 4 million shares of its common stock for $4 a share starting today.
The Nevada-based strategic metals production and processing company plans to use proceeds from the sale to help fund several objectives: the acquisition of LINICO Corp., investments in Mercury Clean Up LLC, mineral acquisition and development, and “general corporate purposes,” Comstock reported.
Comstock owns property in the historic Comstock Lode mining district and in recent years has positioned itself to develop and commercialize “environment enhancing, precious-metal-based technologies, products, and processes for precious metal recovery,” according to its website.
Noble Capital Markets Inc. is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 4, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The efforts are part of Comstock’s focus to help meet the demand for clean energy technologies. The company and its partners began by deploying metals extraction and processing technologies that remediate soils, and extract and process gold at the company’s existing facilities.
The proprietary process remediates mercury and other metals from abandoned and leached mining sites and the surrounding eco-systems, while extracting more silver, gold and other strategic metals.
The company plans to continue building and improving the process and technologies to maximize recoveries from Comstock’s existing gold and silver resources in Nevada.
In February, Comstock secured the rights to a majority stake in LINICO Corp., a lithium-ion battery recycling company with a battery metal recycling facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. Comstock will pay $4.5 million in cash and 3 million shares of its restricted, common stock for up to a 64 percent ownership stake in LINICO.
“We believe that this acquisition builds on Comstock’s strategy for developing high-cash generating, conservation-based processes that valorize these increasingly strategic, critical resources,” said Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s executive chairman and CEO. “We have now diversified into the critical electrification metals, including silver, lithium, nickel and cobalt, complementing and expanding on our existing precious metal processing competencies.”
In mid-2019, Comstock entered into an agreement with Mercury Clean Up and Oro Industries for the manufacture and global deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary processes to reclaim, treat and remediate mercury from tailing and industrial effluents derived from mining and other industrial applications.
MCU used Comstock’s infrastructure to evaluate and refine its processes before deploying mobile mercury remediation systems abroad, including the first at an artisanal and small-scale gold mine site in the Philippines. The system is designed to remediate mercury from existing amalgamation wastes while extracting residual by-products, including gold. The mercury is then disposed safely and compliantly.
“Our objective is to renew these scarce resources while driving sustained value growth for all of our stakeholders – financial, natural and social,” De Gasperis said. “We are passionate stewards of our environment, developing closed loop projects that offset the environmental and social costs of conventional mining practices.”