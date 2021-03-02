Comstock announces stock offering

The company plans to continue building and improving the process and technologies to maximize recoveries from Comstock’s existing gold and silver resources in Nevada.

In February, Comstock secured the rights to a majority stake in LINICO Corp., a lithium-ion battery recycling company with a battery metal recycling facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. Comstock will pay $4.5 million in cash and 3 million shares of its restricted, common stock for up to a 64 percent ownership stake in LINICO.

“We believe that this acquisition builds on Comstock’s strategy for developing high-cash generating, conservation-based processes that valorize these increasingly strategic, critical resources,” said Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s executive chairman and CEO. “We have now diversified into the critical electrification metals, including silver, lithium, nickel and cobalt, complementing and expanding on our existing precious metal processing competencies.”

In mid-2019, Comstock entered into an agreement with Mercury Clean Up and Oro Industries for the manufacture and global deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary processes to reclaim, treat and remediate mercury from tailing and industrial effluents derived from mining and other industrial applications.