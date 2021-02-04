Comstock focuses on ‘climate smart mining’

VIRGINIA CITY — Comstock Mining Inc., a diversified precious and strategic metals production and processing company, has updated its plans for meeting the escalating demand for clean energy technologies.

“The company and our partners, including Mercury Clean-Up LLC, started with the deployment of new metals extraction and processing technologies that remediate soils and more efficiently extract and process gold at the company’s existing facilities and abroad and we have targeted new development projects that efficiently reprocess and renew silver and other strategic metals,” stated Comstock.

The shift to climate-smart mining started with technologies that target tailings, leach pads, and other mining wastes, in order to capture residual precious metals. The company’s partnerships, projects and technologies involve proprietary processes for remediating mercury and other metals from abandoned and leached mining sites and the surrounding eco-systems, while more efficiently extracting silver, gold and other strategic metals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}