Comstock Mining announces new director; sets annual meeting and record dates

VIRGINIA CITY--Comstock Mining Inc. has elected Judd B. Merrill, 49, to its board of directors. Merrill is currently the CEO of Aqua Metals Inc.

“We are very pleased to welcome Judd Merrill to Comstock’s Board of Directors,” company Executive Chairman and CEO Corrado De Gasperis said. “His mining, clean technology, financial and public company experience makes him a productive and valuable independent director for our shareholders, especially as we implement our precious-metal focused strategic plans and commercialize our environment-enhancing, clean mercury technologies.”

Prior to joining Aqua Metals, Merrill was the chief financial officer of Comstock, and the director of finance and accounting at Klondex Mines Ltd. He started his career as an auditor, working for the independent accounting firm of Deloitte and Touche.

Merrill will be introduced to shareholders at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled Nov. 18 at the historic Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St., Carson City, Nevada. The meeting will include an update on the Company’s corporate alignment, geological developments and the gold industry.

The 2020 Annual Meeting schedule for November 18, 2020, is as follows: