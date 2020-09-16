Comstock Mining announces new director; sets annual meeting and record dates

VIRGINIA CITY--Comstock Mining Inc. has elected Judd B. Merrill, 49, to its board of directors. Merrill is currently the CEO of Aqua Metals Inc.
“We are very pleased to welcome Judd Merrill to Comstock’s Board of Directors,” company Executive Chairman and CEO Corrado De Gasperis said. “His mining, clean technology, financial and public company experience makes him a productive and valuable independent director for our shareholders, especially as we implement our precious-metal focused strategic plans and commercialize our environment-enhancing, clean mercury technologies.”
Prior to joining Aqua Metals, Merrill was the chief financial officer of Comstock, and the director of finance and accounting at Klondex Mines Ltd. He started his career as an auditor, working for the independent accounting firm of Deloitte and Touche.
Merrill will be introduced to shareholders at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled Nov. 18 at the historic Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St., Carson City, Nevada. The meeting will include an update on the Company’s corporate alignment, geological developments and the gold industry.
The 2020 Annual Meeting schedule for November 18, 2020, is as follows:
8-9 a.m. - Continental Breakfast
9 a.m. – Noon - 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting, Company Presentations, Q & A
Lunch will be served at the Brewery Arts Center following the presentations.
For the convenience of Shareholders, they may attend the Annual Meeting through a webcast at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LODE2020
Due to COVID-19 guidelines put forth by the State of Nevada, seating is limited for Shareholders and is based on a first-come, first-served basis by registering at the Company website: https://www.comstockmining.com/investors/asm2020/
The record date for the Annual Meeting is September 24, 2020. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2020, may vote at the meeting. The Company’s proxy statement will be sent to shareholders of record and will describe the matters to be voted upon.
