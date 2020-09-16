Comstock Mining completes Lucerne transaction

Comstock Mining also entered into a long-lived mineral lease with Tonogold for additional mineral properties in Storey County, granting Tonogold the mineral rights to these properties.

Tonogold also announced that it recently completed a $4.25 million equity capital raise, with now over $6 million in cash on hand and an additional $3.5 million in drilling equity credit, fully funding an estimated $7 million drill program, in one of the most historically significant portions of the Comstock Lode. Tonogold’s initial drill program will focus on the nearly 2-mile mineralized strike where most of the historical production and where more favorable mining conditions were enabled by the dewatering of the Sutro Tunnel. Comstock retains a 3 percent net smelter return royalty on these additional leased properties, reduced to 1.5 percent one-year after the commencement of mining operations.

“Our collaboration with Tonogold has expanded greatly and their recently announced, expansive exploration drilling program is targeting some of the highest-grade sections of the Comstock Lode,” De Gasperis said.