 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concrete plant operator in Clark County dies after fall
0 comments

Concrete plant operator in Clark County dies after fall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MSHA logo

LAS VEGAS -- An employee working at the Sierra Ready Mix Quarry Site in Clark County died Feb. 25, according to a preliminary report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The plant operator was seen on a deck loosening bolts on a pipe “before he went missing for several hours,” the MSHA report states. “He was later found in the cyclone discharge pipe.”

An area news outlet reported that first responders reached the victim after arriving on-site after a call saying a worker fell into a confined space. He succumbed to his injuries.

The federal preliminary report identifies the employee as Angel M. Robles, 26. He had about six months experience at the mine and in the industry.

Concrete supplier Sierra Ready Mix operates south of Las Vegas in West Valley City under parent company Summit Materials. The site has nine employees.

In 2021, there have been five fatalities nationwide in the mining industry, excluding coal operations.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Cyanco branching out
Mining

Cyanco branching out

Cyanco has come a long way since opening a plant near Winnemucca in 1990, with expansions at Winnemucca, a new plant in Texas, international s…

+3
Comstock announces stock offering
Mining

Comstock announces stock offering

In February, Comstock secured the rights to a majority stake in LINICO Corp., a lithium-ion battery recycling company with a battery metal recycling facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News