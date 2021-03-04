Concrete plant operator in Clark County dies after fall

LAS VEGAS -- An employee working at the Sierra Ready Mix Quarry Site in Clark County died Feb. 25, according to a preliminary report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The plant operator was seen on a deck loosening bolts on a pipe “before he went missing for several hours,” the MSHA report states. “He was later found in the cyclone discharge pipe.”

An area news outlet reported that first responders reached the victim after arriving on-site after a call saying a worker fell into a confined space. He succumbed to his injuries.

The federal preliminary report identifies the employee as Angel M. Robles, 26. He had about six months experience at the mine and in the industry.

Concrete supplier Sierra Ready Mix operates south of Las Vegas in West Valley City under parent company Summit Materials. The site has nine employees.

In 2021, there have been five fatalities nationwide in the mining industry, excluding coal operations.

