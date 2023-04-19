Related to this story

NGM, i-80 Gold exchange properties

 i-80 Gold acquires Ruby Hill Mine, and Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties, and sells its portion of South Arturo to Nevada Gold Mines …

Creation of i-80 Gold complete

i-80 Gold's primary projects are the South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend that is co-owned by Nevada Gold Mines, the Getchell Project in Humb…