Core Scientific Partners with Arctos Capital

BELLEVUE, Wash., (AP) -- Core Scientific, a blockchain hosting provider in the United States has entered into a partnership with commercial lender Arctos Capital who has provided an initial $1.8 million in equipment lease financing for clients' purchase of new-generation Bitmain S19 Antminers that will be hosted in Core Scientific's facilities.

This partnership establishes a new lease financing model for the mining industry and strengthens Core Scientific's position in the North American mining space.

North America has proven to be a desirable place for mining companies to operate due to its energy infrastructure, financial resources, and evolving regulatory clarity. As many countries compete to emerge as a leader in the mining space, North America continues to grow into a major hub for mining operations. The financing from Arctos Capital will provide more access to the ideal mining environment that exists in North America.

"This partnership is an important step for the mining industry, as it will enable more players to access new-generation miners and expand the mining ecosystem,” Core Scientific CEO Kevin Turner said.