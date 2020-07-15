Coronavirus and the mines: Walker urges adherence to guidelines

ELKO — It is critically important for local businesses and community members to continue to adhere to the safety mandates regarding COVID-19 in order to avoid taking a giant step backwards.
Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker told Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday that he continues to see a part of the population deciding not to follow the guidelines put in place by the governor’s office and the Centers for Disease Control.
“As I look around the community, what I am seeing is some following the guidelines and some choosing not to follow the guidelines,” he said during the meeting.
Walker told commissioners that Nevada Gold Mines took an offensive approach to combating the spread of COVID-19, and it has allowed the company -- which directly employs 7,000 people -- to continue its operations at full-strength throughout the pandemic.
Walker said to date, about 54 NGM employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with more than 900 employees being either directly or indirectly impacted by the infection.
“All of those some 800 people have all been proved negative and have come back to work. We still have today 100 people who are off work for various reasons, most of them for personal medical reasons,” he said.
Elko County Commission Chairman Demar Dahl asked Walker if any Nevada Gold Mines employees have been hospitalized as a result of the virus.
“We had one employee from Phoenix (gold mine) who was hospitalized some two-and-a-half months ago. He was hospitalized for about two days and was out,” Walker said. “He has been back to work for possibly six weeks.”
Walker said Nevada Gold Mines continues with its temperature checks, questionnaires and screening of employees, as well as its sanitation and sterilization procedures.
To date, none of the Nevada Gold Mines employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 have contracted it on company property, he said.
“All of those 53-54 people have all brought COVID-19 to work; they either told us they had symptoms and we asked them to self-quarantine and test, or they had been in contact with someone else in self-quarantine,” Walker said.
“My point is, if we follow the guidelines, stick to the guidelines, then we can operate as businesses and not just mines but all our businesses,” he added.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he believes Nevada Gold Mines showed great leadership in taking rapid action to combat the virus.
“I thought that we could have learned a lot from the way they effectively managed and worked through the pandemic, and continue to keep in operation,” Andreozzi said. “I think they are a good model for us to recognize.”
Walker said there are social events and businesses in Elko County that are refusing to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines, and he fears positive cases will continue to ramp up, as they have been during the past month.
Nevada Gold Mines has seen a 300 percent increase in employees who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and there is a 700 percent increase in confirmed cases county-wide during that same time period, Walker said.
“The reality is, I would say if we follow the guidelines, we can operate safely and we can stem the flow of this virus,” he said.
