Coronavirus and the mines: Walker urges adherence to guidelines

Elko County Commission Chairman Demar Dahl asked Walker if any Nevada Gold Mines employees have been hospitalized as a result of the virus.

“We had one employee from Phoenix (gold mine) who was hospitalized some two-and-a-half months ago. He was hospitalized for about two days and was out,” Walker said. “He has been back to work for possibly six weeks.”

Walker said Nevada Gold Mines continues with its temperature checks, questionnaires and screening of employees, as well as its sanitation and sterilization procedures.

To date, none of the Nevada Gold Mines employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 have contracted it on company property, he said.

“All of those 53-54 people have all brought COVID-19 to work; they either told us they had symptoms and we asked them to self-quarantine and test, or they had been in contact with someone else in self-quarantine,” Walker said.

“My point is, if we follow the guidelines, stick to the guidelines, then we can operate as businesses and not just mines but all our businesses,” he added.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he believes Nevada Gold Mines showed great leadership in taking rapid action to combat the virus.