Two former Joy Global locations and  one Komatsu Equipment location in Elko will be combined in a new Komatsu facility now under construction in Elko. Komatsu North America purchased Joy Global in 2017. The parent company is Japan-based Komatsu Ltd. An article in the March 13 Elko Daily Free Press has the wrong name for the parent company and should have stated Komatsu purchased Joy Global, rather than merging with the company. Joy Global had earlier acquired P&H.

