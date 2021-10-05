Cortez Masto says mining royalty won’t be in Senate bill

“These jobs pay average wages of $94,000 – higher than any other industry in Nevada,” said Haddock, adding that most of the mining takes place on land managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, so “dominant federal ownership makes the mining law more important to Nevada than any other state.”

He said the 1872 mining law “is a land tenure law governing the acquisition of mineral rights on federal lands and the relationships between the claimholders and the United States as paramount title holder. It also governs the relationships between competing claimants. The mining law still does these jobs very well.”

Still, Haddock said “we recognize that the mining law is not perfect and that the law could be updated,” but any reform should be "consistent with the United States’ need for stable domestic supplies of critical minerals, including gold.”

He testified Barrick has supported changes in the law that could include a “reasonable prospective net royalty and an additional claim fee earmarked for reclamation and remediation of abandoned mine lands.”

Haddock’s testimony included explanation of the huge costs and many years it takes to bring mineral discoveries to mine production, stating that “if miners don’t find them, they will not be found.”