Cortez Underground wins Sentinels of Safety award

Nevada Gold Mines Cortez Underground was recently recognized as the recipient of the National Mining Association’s 2019 Sentinels of Safety Award. The award recognizes the mine’s safety performance in the “large underground metal” category.

Established in 1925 by then Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover, the award recognizes the mines in the United States that record the most hours in a calendar year without a single lost-time injury.

“There is a very large sense of pride, I know that I am very proud of being able to achieve this milestone,” Henri Gonin, Cortez general manager, said. “It is an achievement going a full year without a reportable accident of any kind. In fact we are way beyond a year.”

Gonin said that while the Sentinels of Safety Award recognizes safety measured in a calendar year, Cortez Underground is actually approaching 900 days without a lost-time accident.

Cortez Underground Operations Manager Dan Worthy said he believes that record stems from a safety-oriented culture at the mine.

“It is not a single silver bullet or a single activity,” Worthy said. “It is expectations that are put up and not just from Henri and myself, it is expectations that we establish throughout the entire workforce.”