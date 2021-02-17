County to appeal ruling on mining taxes

“If that happens, NGM will renew its challenge, including in a new case and the matter will ultimately have to be addressed by the Nevada Supreme Court,” stated NGM, which is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp.

Two resolutions that were approved in a special summer session of the Nevada Legislature would tax mineral producers on gross proceeds of mining rather than the current 5% net proceeds tax set by the Nevada Constitution.

Those two resolutions would change net proceeds to a 7.75% gross proceeds tax on minerals, which Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray said could have a “cumulative affect of 400% across the industry.” One of the two designates 25% of proceeds for education.

A third resolution would change the 5% net proceeds to a cap of 12% net proceeds on mines, which Gray said would have a 140% impact on the mining industry.

The Legislature must pass one, two or three of the resolutions a second time before they then go on the ballot for voters statewide decide in 2022.

In Wilson’s ruling allowing the resolutions to go before the Legislature a second time, he stated that “serious separation-of-powers issues … would arise if the courts were to intervene prematurely in the multistep legislative process for proposing state constitutional amendments before all the legislative steps have been exhausted.”

