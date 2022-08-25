Court rules Minnesota mine operator “flagrantly” violated Mine Act

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court ruled unanimously on Aug. 22 that the operator of a Lake County, Minnesota iron ore mine flagrantly violated the federal Mine Safety and Health Act when it directed miners to work on an elevated walkway known to be unsafe for more than a year.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals also found two managers employed by Northshore Mining Co. personally liable for the violation and assessed each with a $4,000 fine based on the managers’ lack of effort to encourage repairs despite knowing about the dangerous walkway.

“Protecting the safety and health of our nation’s miners is our highest priority,” said Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health Chris Williamson. “The U.S. Department of Labor will hold mine operators and individuals accountable when they break the law and jeopardize workers’ safety and health.

“Congress gave Mine Safety and Health Administration the authority to designate serious violations that operators know about but do not try to correct as flagrant, and we will not hesitate to use this authority to ensure that the laws that protect miners are adequately enforced.”

After a series of mine tragedies, Congress passed the Mine Improvement and New Emergency Response Act in 2006, an update to the Mine Act that allowed significant penalties, currently up to $291,234, to be imposed for flagrant violations of mine health and safety standards.

For the first time, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals considered what constitutes a reckless flagrant violation under the Mine Act. The MINER Act defines a flagrant violation as “a reckless or repeated failure to make reasonable efforts to eliminate a known violation of a mandatory health or safety standard that substantially and proximately caused, or reasonably could have been expected to cause, death or serious bodily injury.”

The court determined the secretary’s definition of “reckless” in the flagrant definition was reasonable and Northshore’s failure to maintain the walkway met that definition. It found the violation occurred because of the operator’s reckless disregard, and the failure to comply with mine safety standards was “unwarrantable.”

The court ordered the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission to assess a civil penalty for the violation considering its flagrant designation.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor, in June 2015 an independent engineering report commissioned by Northshore noted an elevated walkway at its iron ore processing plant was structurally inadequate and unsafe for use. Mud and debris often covered the walkway, which hid the deficiencies from miners’ view. Management continued sending miners to work on the walkway. In September 2016, a miner working on the walkway about 50 feet above the ground was injured.

“He heard a loud bang and felt the building begin to shake,” an administrative law judge's earlier decision said. “Sheets of caked mud and buildup from around the structure began to fall on him. ... When the shaking stopped, there was a hole in the floor of the walkway directly in front of him.”

The worker’s injuries included a spinal cord contusion, according to a March 5, 2021 Duluth News Tribune story.

Northshore Mining was originally fined $120,000 following the September 2016 incident, the Duluth News Tribune story said.

Federal law requires mine operators to maintain elevated walkways in good condition and to barricade or post warning signs about hazards that are not immediately obvious. After investigating the accident, MSHA issued enforcement actions for the operator’s failure to comply with each requirement and designated the walkway violation as a flagrant violation. MSHA also held two managers personally liable for knowingly authorizing, ordering, or carrying out the walkway violation.

According to a July 22 MPR News story, the Northshore Mining facility closed on May 1 and is expected to remain closed until at least April 2023. Cleveland-Cliffs, which owns the mine, “is embroiled in a royalty dispute with Mesabi Trust, which owns the mineral rights where the iron ore is mined,” the story said.

As a result of the closure about 410 of the 580 employees who worked at the open pit mine were laid off.