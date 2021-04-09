 Skip to main content
Creation of i-80 Gold complete
top story

Creation of i-80 Gold complete

South Arturo Mine

The underground and open-pit South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend is operated by Nevada Gold Mines and is 40% owned by Premier Gold Mines. Premier’s share will become part of the new i-80 Gold Corp. when Premier and Equinox Gold Corp. merge.

 PREMIER GOLD MINES

VANCOUVER — Equinox Gold Corp. completed its acquisition of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. this week, adding Premier’s interest in three North American mining projects to its existing portfolio of gold assets and creating i-80 Gold Corp. to hold Premier’s gold projects in Nevada.

Equinox Gold is a 30% shareholder of i-80 Gold.

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with eight operating gold mines, and construction underway at a ninth site. The acquisition means the addition of the Hardrock Project in Ontario, Canada (renamed the Greenstone Project; the Mercedes Mine in Mexico; and the Hasaga and Rahill-Bonanza exploration properties in Ontario.

“With Mercedes and Greenstone in our portfolio, Equinox Gold now has eight operating mines and one of the largest gold reserves in our peer group, all in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Ontario, California, Mexico and Brazil,” said Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold. “We also have a strong, near-term growth profile with construction of our Santa Luz mine underway, Greenstone construction targeted to start in 2021, and significant expansion projects at Los Filos and Castle Mountain. We look forward to developing Greenstone with Orion as our partner, integrating Mercedes into our portfolio of producing mines and being a substantial and supportive shareholder of i-80 Gold.”

Former Premier Gold CEO Ewan Downie is now the CEO of i-80 Gold.

“Premier shareholders will benefit from the combination with Equinox Gold and its financial capacity to advance development of our flagship Greenstone Project,” Downie said. “It was a tremendous honor working with the Premier team for nearly 15 years, participating in numerous exploration and development successes, and I am thankful for the support of this group and our shareholders. We now look to the future and the public launch of i-80 Gold next week, with the objective of creating a go-to, Nevada-focused mining and development company.”

i-80 Gold’s primary projects are the South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend that is co-owned by Nevada Gold Mines, the Getchell Project in Humboldt County, and the McCoy-Cove exploration project south of Battle Mountain.

