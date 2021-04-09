Creation of i-80 Gold complete

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with eight operating gold mines, and construction underway at a ninth site. The acquisition means the addition of the Hardrock Project in Ontario, Canada (renamed the Greenstone Project; the Mercedes Mine in Mexico; and the Hasaga and Rahill-Bonanza exploration properties in Ontario.

“With Mercedes and Greenstone in our portfolio, Equinox Gold now has eight operating mines and one of the largest gold reserves in our peer group, all in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Ontario, California, Mexico and Brazil,” said Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold. “We also have a strong, near-term growth profile with construction of our Santa Luz mine underway, Greenstone construction targeted to start in 2021, and significant expansion projects at Los Filos and Castle Mountain. We look forward to developing Greenstone with Orion as our partner, integrating Mercedes into our portfolio of producing mines and being a substantial and supportive shareholder of i-80 Gold.”