Plans are already in the early stages to hold a second Critical Resource Summit in Montana next year, after the “first of its kind” summit was held in the state this spring, said Dr. Alex Philp, senior principal outreach person for the MITRE Public Sector.

“We want to do it in Montana every year,” he said. “It’s a good place to convene. We can look at systems live in the field.”

“Live in the field” for the 2023 summit included visiting Montana Resources operations in Butte. Montana Resources operates an open pit copper and molybdenum mine. Summit attendees also went into a mine shaft and viewed the Berkeley Pit, a Superfund site.

“We also looked at mining operations gone bad and visited a river completely contaminated by heavy metals,” Philp said.

The National Security Innovation Network organized the May summit in collaboration with the MITRE Corp. The event was by invitation only and covered not just minerals but water, food, energy and human systems. Philp described the summit as a “super collider event.”

“We looked at how the U.S. is positioned with our allies and our partners and others to basically manage and develop those resources successfully and look at them within a strategic national security perspective,” he said.

“Global strategic competition between the U.S. and our adversaries was the thrust, and we have to have a very sophisticated view of that. Our adversaries are not committed to sustainability. That’s our advantage over autocratic systems and autocratic governments,” he said.

“We’re the good guys, and we should act that way,” said Philp, who has lived in Missoula, Montana for 35 years, has close ties to the state and the universities and thought Montana would be a good site for the first summit and future summits.

He said in a phone interview that 145 people attended the summit from all over the United States, as well as a few international attendees, and “the overall response has been very positive.”

Matt Vincent, executive director of the Montana Mining Association, said in an email that there “is significant interest from both the organizers and participants to keep the momentum going on the conversations and to convene future summits. To that end, I know there are members of the Army Research Lab coming to our annual meeting here in Butte in July, and our association is in discussions with the Montana Chamber of Commerce, Montana Tech and others to start planning a follow-up on minerals in particular.”

Philp said that in the U.S. right now “we’re focusing on critical minerals and sometimes you hear about rare earths, which is incredibly important, and you even hear about strategic minerals, and those things are important for national security, as well as commercial interests.”

Those invited to attend the summit were representatives of government agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Other agencies, businesses and non-profit organizations were invited, as well, including the Montana congressional delegation. Foundational co-hosts for the summit were the University of Montana, the Montana Technological University, Montana State University and the South Dakota School of Mines.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said in an emailed statement that “as a third-generation farmer, I know just how critical our natural resources are to Montana’s economy and communities throughout the state. From our state’s abundance of critical minerals and the promise of rare earth elements to our healthy forests and rivers, our natural resources drive the economy in the Treasure State and are key to strengthening our national security.

“I applaud the work of the Montana small business and conservation leaders that attended this summit, and I’m looking forward to working with all stakeholders to create more good-paying jobs in Montana while competing against foreign nations like China,” he said.

The summit that began at the University of Montana at Missoula, moved to Montana Tech at Butte and ended at Montana State at Bozeman.

Sessions were on such topics as climate, ecosystems, remote sensing, water quantity, quality and restoration, the history of mining and the exploration of critical minerals and rare earth elements, domestic supply chains, the environment and social justice, international partnerships and workforce development.

According to the agenda, there also were panel discussions on technological advances and quantum transduction, cyber security and sustainable agriculture.

The National Security Innovation Network is a problem-solving network in the U.S. Department of Defense that is dedicated to the work of bringing together defense, academic and entrepreneurial innovators to solve national security problems in new ways, according to its statement on LinkedIn.

MITRE is non-profit company established to advance national security in new ways and serve the public interest as an independent adviser, and MITRE continues to “apply our systems-thinking approach to provide solutions that enhance our national security and way of life,” its website states.￼