Cyanco branching out

There is a system in the reusable steel boxes that allows for mixing the water and solid product, and “there are pros and cons to both container types,” she said. Mines need to return the steel containers for reuse. The mines using the giant boxes must dispose of the packing material.

“We’re seeing the industry migrate toward the returnable steel containers,” Duttinger said.

The key is that haulage of liquid sodium cyanide is kept to short distances for safety and liability reasons, and Cyanco tracks trucks with a system that has become “more sophisticated over time” to provide data on how long it takes to travel and how long trucks sit before being unloaded, she said.

The newest transloading terminal is in Val-d’Or, Canada, completed in 2020. The first transloading center was opened in nearby Cadillac, Quebec, in 1996-1997.

The Cheyenne terminal made its first delivery on Jan. 2, 2017. The plant serves customers in Colorado. Rail cars bring the sodium cyanide to Cheyenne for transloading onto trucks. The transloading terminal in Hermosillo, Mexico, also was started in the same time frame.