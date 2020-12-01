Cyanco International celebrates 30 years of service

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- This week Cyanco celebrated 30 years as a leading chemical supplier to the gold and silver mining industry.
Cyanco CEO Michael Lefenfeld said the company began producing sodium cyanide in 1990 at its first plant in Winnemucca.
“Thirty years ago, Alta Gold and MSI Group merged to create Cyanco, a company anchored by a single manufacturing line in Winnemucca,” he said. “At that time, Nevada’s gold and silver mining sector was on a steep growth curve, and Cyanco’s founders saw an opportunity to serve those mines with a new solution and unparalleled service.”
That “solution” turned out to be an actual solution -- Cyanco’s critical mining reagent is delivered in a ready-to-use liquid form, off-loaded directly from tanker trucks into customers’ mine storage tanks.
“While our original model was exclusively based on tank-to-tank delivery of a solution product, the company has since grown into the world’s largest sodium cyanide supplier, at over four times its initial size,” Lefenfeld said.
“Because we now serve a diversity of mines across the globe in different geographies and with different operating models – we offer sodium cyanide in both solid and solution form, alongside a variety of shipment options,” he added.
Over the years, Cyanco has expanded to operate five independent production lines in two locations, including its original Nevada plant, which has since become a state-of-the-art, zero discharge facility capable of producing both solution and solid product. Founded in 2012, the company’s second plant is located outside of Houston, Texas, producing solid sodium cyanide exclusively.
Cyanco also operates transloading and distribution terminals in Quebec, Canada; Val-d’Or, Canada; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Hermosillo, Mexico – alongside the company’s headquarters in Houston and new distribution partnerships in Africa and South America.
As one of the founding members of the International Cyanide Management Code, chemical safety, detoxification, the elimination of packaging waste, safety training and strict regulatory compliance are important aspects of Cyanco’s business model.
“For 30 years, Cyanco has taken a full lifecycle view of our products: from ICMC-certified manufacturing and delivery to safe use and handling at the mine site,” Lefenfeld said. “We’re more than just a supplier to our customers. We also provide training, process technology and tools to help their businesses succeed.”
Cyanco said in a statement that it would like to thank its customers for the loyalty and support they have shown over the years.
“We’ve been proud to continue serving our customers, as well as joining them in COVID-19 relief efforts to help support our local communities. We will continue those efforts into the holidays by donating to local food banks in our hub locations. On behalf of Cyanco, its customers and industry partners, Christmas food baskets will be delivered in the western United States, Canada and Mexico to those hit hardest by the virus. It’s a great way to celebrate 30 successful years – and to wish our customers and communities a happy, healthy holiday season.”
