Cyanco International celebrates 30 years of service

Cyanco also operates transloading and distribution terminals in Quebec, Canada; Val-d’Or, Canada; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Hermosillo, Mexico – alongside the company’s headquarters in Houston and new distribution partnerships in Africa and South America.

As one of the founding members of the International Cyanide Management Code, chemical safety, detoxification, the elimination of packaging waste, safety training and strict regulatory compliance are important aspects of Cyanco’s business model.

“For 30 years, Cyanco has taken a full lifecycle view of our products: from ICMC-certified manufacturing and delivery to safe use and handling at the mine site,” Lefenfeld said. “We’re more than just a supplier to our customers. We also provide training, process technology and tools to help their businesses succeed.”

Cyanco said in a statement that it would like to thank its customers for the loyalty and support they have shown over the years.

“We’ve been proud to continue serving our customers, as well as joining them in COVID-19 relief efforts to help support our local communities. We will continue those efforts into the holidays by donating to local food banks in our hub locations. On behalf of Cyanco, its customers and industry partners, Christmas food baskets will be delivered in the western United States, Canada and Mexico to those hit hardest by the virus. It’s a great way to celebrate 30 successful years – and to wish our customers and communities a happy, healthy holiday season.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0