Demand for gold slips slightly in 2019

According to the trends report, central bank demand dropped 38% in the second half, in contrast to a 65% increase in the first six months of last year, but the report stated this was partly due to “the sheer scale of buying” that had been seen in the preceding few quarters.

Central banks were net buyers for the 10th consecutive year, pushing global holdings to a record year-end total of 2,885.5 metric tons. The trends report says the inflows were highest in the third quarter when the U.S. dollar gold price rallied to a six-year high.

Annual buying still reached 650.3 metric tons, the second highest level for 50 years and only six metric tons lower than in 2018.

Gold-backed exchange-traded funds inflows bucked the general trend, with investment in these products holding up strongly throughout the first nine months of 2019, reaching a high of 255.5 metric tons in the third quarter. There was lower momentum, however, in the fourth quarter to 26.4 metric tons, according to the trends report.

Looking at the fourth quarter of 2019, gold demand fell 19% to 1,045.2 metric tons over the fourth quarter of 2018, and the report states the two main contributors to the drop were lower jewelry demand and investment in gold bars, largely in response to the higher gold price.