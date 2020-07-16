Democrats introduce bill reducing mining tax deductions raising about $55 million; Republicans propose alternative plan

But it’s unclear whether the bill will be able to garner the required two-thirds vote to raise taxes in the Senate, where Democrats are one vote short. Frierson, asked whether he was aware of any Senate Republicans who said they’d be willing to vote for the bill, said that there were “some who expressed an openness” to raising revenue “without committing or identifying any particular way.”

“I don’t think that we had the luxury of waiting, and had they come with a proposal, it certainly would have been something that we would have considered,” he said. “And quite frankly if they come up with a proposal to amend this, then it would be something that we could consider.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro said she doesn’t “know ultimately what will happen” when the bill gets to the Senate side, but agreed with Frierson that it was a potential salve to the state’s “pretty dire” budget situation

“It’s time for us to say that everybody has got to pay their fair share, everybody has to chip in,” she said. “We all have to work together to solve this and to stick together and to come out on the other end.”