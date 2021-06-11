Dewatering back at Lee Smith Mine

First Majestic Silver’s chief operating officer, Steve Holmes, said the connection between Smith and SSX “opens up incredible potential.”

SMD has roughly 106 employees at the Lee Smith Mine and 142 at the SSX Mine, and the company owns the mining equipment. However, the company subcontracts with First Drilling for core drilling and Stu Blatter Inc. for dewatering-related drilling.

There was dewatering in 2008 at Smith when previous owners shut down the mill at Jerritt Canyon, so the dewatering system “just sat and the water table returned, and there hadn’t been any dewatering since,” Featherston said.

A mine is dewatered so that miners can reach gold ore below the water table.

“We have proven reserves below the water table. It’s kind of virgin ground down there, but initial drilling shows more potential,” Featherston said. “So, this is going to help us. These are targets we know we have.”

The dewatering and mining of those reserves will add to the mine life at Smith.

Featherston said in an Elko Daily Free Press video shot at Lee Smith that zone four has a “very large ore body,” and will be the focus of dewatering for Smith, followed by zone two.