Division of Minerals names new administrator

The former deputy administrator took over the top position with the retirement of Richard Perry on April 1. Visher has been with the division 15 and a half years, starting out as chief of the abandoned mines program before becoming the deputy in 2012. The Nevada Commission on Mineral Resources appointed Visher to his new post.

He said his goal as administrator is to “act on the success we’ve had and the momentum we had under Rich Perry and to expand the agency’s success.” He also said a current goal is to “navigate through the new normal we are living through right now.”

Perry prepared for a changeover and is still available for questions, the new administrator said.

Visher also reported he promoted Robert Ghiglieri, who has been chief of the abandoned mines program since 2013, to deputy administrator.

Agency employees, except Visher, have been working from home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Carson City office has been closed to the public.

