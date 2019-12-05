Dobra: A visit to the swamp

WASHINGTON, D.C.—I’ve just returned from a serious mission in the “swamp.” I was a member of a 15 member panel of “experts” to discuss “Guiding Principles for Mining on Federal Lands.” The panel was created by the General Accounting Office (which describes itself as “non-partisan”) and was organized by the National Academy of Sciences. The exercise is at the request of the Chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Raul Grijalva from Arizona.

I thought the notable thing about the panel was its eclectic make up. It didn’t really represent mining companies (there was one executive from a company with no Nevada properties who disclaimed speaking for his company), and it didn’t really represent state or local governments, either (although there were a couple of state land managers and a couple of state geologists, but they made it clear that they were not representing their governments). There were also several mining attorneys (who claimed they weren’t representing anyone, but, in my opinion, they were clearly representing their business model of stoking conflict). There were also a couple representatives of Indian tribes who were actually more straightforward about representing their interests – they were there to represent them. And, interestingly, five members from northern Nevada. The latter makes sense because about half of all mining claims on U.S. federal lands are in Nevada, and that is where expertise about the mining industry on federal lands exists—but still, it did seem odd, but good. These representatives were academics, including yours truly, and experts in mine permitting processes, but they were all just representing themselves and offering their opinions.