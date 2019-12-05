Dobra: A visit to the swamp

WASHINGTON, D.C.—I’ve just returned from a serious mission in the “swamp.” I was a member of a 15 member panel of “experts” to discuss “Guiding Principles for Mining on Federal Lands.” The panel was created by the General Accounting Office (which describes itself as “non-partisan”) and was organized by the National Academy of Sciences. The exercise is at the request of the Chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Raul Grijalva from Arizona.
I thought the notable thing about the panel was its eclectic make up. It didn’t really represent mining companies (there was one executive from a company with no Nevada properties who disclaimed speaking for his company), and it didn’t really represent state or local governments, either (although there were a couple of state land managers and a couple of state geologists, but they made it clear that they were not representing their governments). There were also several mining attorneys (who claimed they weren’t representing anyone, but, in my opinion, they were clearly representing their business model of stoking conflict). There were also a couple representatives of Indian tribes who were actually more straightforward about representing their interests – they were there to represent them. And, interestingly, five members from northern Nevada. The latter makes sense because about half of all mining claims on U.S. federal lands are in Nevada, and that is where expertise about the mining industry on federal lands exists—but still, it did seem odd, but good. These representatives were academics, including yours truly, and experts in mine permitting processes, but they were all just representing themselves and offering their opinions.
So, you might ask, what was the point? Good question—I, along with most of the participants, were wondering about that, too.
The point of the day and half meeting, according to the people from GAO and NAS, was to seek consensus on “guiding principles” and then issue a report to Congress.
However, it was quickly apparent that there was little consensus to be had. The common assumption going in was that a major objective was to get consensus on two issues: (1) a federal royalty on hardrock minerals mined on federal lands; and (2) reform of the 1872 Mining Law, specifically, turning our claim staking system to a leasing system similar to practices in other countries. This was, and remains, a reasonable assumption since Rep. Grijalva has introduced legislation to do just that.
Both of these issues were non-starters with the panel, with the environmentalists and attorneys favoring both issues and almost everybody else opposing them. Most of the time was spent laying out reasons why.
These two objectives have been the Holy Grail for environmentalists and some Big Government fiscal hawks for a long time. The basic motivations of both groups are simple: environmentalists, in extreme form, think “responsible mining” is an oxymoron, and the Big Government backers want more money no matter where it comes from and almost no matter what it does. On the extreme, environmentalists want no mining, but, of course, there are more moderate positions in that camp. The Big Government types just want more money but realize that if the extreme enviros prevail, there will be no mining and no money and they don’t want to kill the golden goose. So the two camps really aren’t allies, just fellow travelers.
The mining industry needs to convince the Big Government fiscal hawks of two things: (1) mining already pays all the taxes that other industries pay and more in the form of severance taxes (which go by different names, e.g., net proceeds, in different states); and (2) attempts to squeeze more money will only result in less money, not more. This just takes effort and persuasion, but because they just want more money, they are potentially persuadable. The GAO types that we dealt with fit in this category, so the exercise could have been helpful. We shall see.
The environmentalists pose a more difficult problem because their positions tend to resemble religious beliefs, i.e., faith-based and mostly immune from logic. This means showing that mining can be done without “undue and unnecessary degradation” of the environment, to borrow a phrase from federal regulations. But this will still not satisfy extremists and, in any event, is much like proselytizing, or trying to get an atheist to believe in God, or vice versa.
Finally, a word about the swamp. The GAO and NAS staff we dealt with were very nice, sympathetic and, it seemed, very bright, capable and helpful. Unfortunately, for the most part they don’t have the experiences to understand what they are dealing with, and they would agree. They are, if nothing else, agreeable and reasonable. And that, they told us, is why they empaneled a group of “experts” to guide them. That’s the way the swamp works—it’s there to help – to do good.
You have to realize that there are all kinds of critters in the swamp and none of them care about your hide as much as you do, and they’ll smile at you while they eat you.
Dr. Dobra is a retired professor of economics at the University of Nevada, Reno; Director of the Natural Resource Industry Institute, and a Senior Fellow at the Fraser Institute.