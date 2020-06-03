Dobra: Living with black swans: The sequel

My column in the last issue of the Mining Quarterly was interpreted by some that the coronavirus/COVID-19/CCP virus/Wuhan virus, or whatever you want to call it, was a “black swan event.” (And, yes, my story about the Soviet Embassy really happened.) But the black swan event claim needs to be qualified. Pandemics and epidemics are not black swan events. They are predictable. They happen. Predicting that an epidemic could happen would not be crazy – which is a prerequisite of a black swan event. And, contrary to the media’s reports, this pandemic isn’t really that bad compared to others we’ve seen, although not recently.
Remember the “Black Death?” In the 14th century, bubonic plague spread by rats killed about 30 percent of the Eurasian population. Two hundred million people died when the world’s population was a lot smaller than today. That would be roughly equivalent to 100 million of the current US population.
Or, remember the Spanish flu? Just over 100 years ago a couple of million people died globally, maybe 700,000 in the U.S., but records were poor a century ago. Or, how about the Hong Kong flu, MERS, SARS, the bird flu, the swine flu? (all of which originated in China, but I’ll leave that issue for later.) Those have all occurred in the last 70 years and they’ve killed several hundred thousands of people, probably millions.
So, no, pandemics are not black swan events. There at least two and maybe more consequences of this debacle that are more significant (that’s the way black swan events work). First, the virus is causing nowhere near the damage as the government’s response – at all levels. With the exception of high-density population areas like NYC, NJ, Boston, etc., government response has been a massive overreaction in my view. There are currently protesters in most states that will agree with that. Interestingly, those who disagree are Democrats, and my suggestion to them is to stay at home.
The more interesting result of this craziness is the realization of people – not the press, and not many in the government yet – that the solutions that are being offered by governments aren’t working particularly well. In fact, there is a lot of dissatisfaction about the response of governments at all levels. Slow recognition of the problem; an anemic slow response once recognized; a lack of medical equipment at the state level (especially NY) and depleted federal emergency stockpiles; tests from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that didn’t work; a lack of tests when they finally got some that would work (from private sector pharma companies); we were told not to wear masks, then told we should wear masks; we’ve been given wild estimates of deaths from “black box” models; and on, and on. Our “experts” have shown a stunningly incredible lack of expertise and have lost a lot of credibility.
Because of these failures the private sector has had to be mobilized to build ventilators, respirators, masks, etc. in a manner unseen since WWII. From equipment to testing, the private sector has bailed out the government. And, before you jump on the “Medicare for All” bandwagon, compare mortality rates between countries with national health services with the U.S. and its largely private health care system. Only one European nation, Germany, had a lower rate the U.S., but if you exclude the NYC metro area and Northeast corridor, U.S. mortality rates are comparable to Germany’s. In other words, our private sector medical system has worked well and probably would have worked better without so much government “help.”
A second unforeseen result of the pandemic is the sudden recognition of the fragility of the U.S. supply chain, with PPE (masks, gowns, face shields) medical equipment and pharmaceuticals being the most obvious example. Policymakers have realized the dependency of the U.S. on China and other countries for critical goods and materials has become more of a liability than the possibly higher cost of producing the goods in the U.S.
Policymakers are waking up to the fact that raw materials and minerals are another example where dependency on foreign supplies has become a liability. The U.S. is dependent on foreign supplies for most of the minerals we use. Rare Earth Elements (REE) provide an obvious example. It turns out that REEs aren’t really all that rare, although economically viable mineable deposits are. Moreover, until the last decade, we rarely had a reason to look for them. But, because of their unique electrical properties they are used in touch screens of cell phones and computers, flat screen TVs, lithium batteries, windmills, superconducting magnets, etc., and are strategically critical materials. The increase in demand for REE was initially met by Chinese miners who faced few environmental or other regulatory restrictions. As a consequence, China achieved a dominant market position, controlling about 90 percent of world supply.
In 2013 China decided to use this dominant market position to impose an export ban on REE in hopes of luring more high tech manufacturing to China – a classic mercantilist move. This prompted a worldwide search for REE and, voila, in short order Japan discovered a massive high grade deposit in seabed silt off its coast that contains an estimated 62 year supply of REE, dashing yet another Chinese extortion plot.
That event, coupled with current threats related to pharmaceuticals and PPE, have finally awakened members of Congress about REE vulnerabilities. Most notably, members of Wyoming’s delegation, whose state has the most promising commercial REE deposits, are asking federal regulatory agencies (like BLM and EPA) for relief. Sound familiar? Maybe the black swan event will be regulatory relief for the mining industry.
A similar situation exists in the steel industry. China has about half the world’s steel production capacity as a result of government policies, far more than it consumes. With this excess capacity, China has manipulated world steel markets, flattening the U.S. steel industry and, by extension, Minnesota iron miners. The Trump administration had already slapped tariffs on Chinese steel before the virus hit, but this gives an incentive to “keep the pedal to the metal” and revive the Minnesota Iron Range.
There are likely other consequences that will become apparent as we adjust to the new reality. One obvious one that others have noted is the growing recognition that living in urban America carries risks beyond congestion, crime, pollution and high taxes. The population flight from the Northeast corridor and California has been a reality for several years, but people are starting to understand the other consequences of getting on elevators and traveling on subways and trains every day.
Those of us who live in “flyover country” have been practicing social distancing by choice for a long time. The big problem where I sit is that Californians moving to my neighborhood keep voting like Californians.
The above are some observations about our times, not black swan event predictions. That, by definition, would be crazy.
Dr. Dobra is a retired professor of economics at the University of Nevada, Reno; Director of the Natural Resource Industry Institute, and a Senior Fellow at the Fraser Institute.
