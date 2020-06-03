Dobra: Living with black swans: The sequel

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

My column in the last issue of the Mining Quarterly was interpreted by some that the coronavirus/COVID-19/CCP virus/Wuhan virus, or whatever you want to call it, was a “black swan event.” (And, yes, my story about the Soviet Embassy really happened.) But the black swan event claim needs to be qualified. Pandemics and epidemics are not black swan events. They are predictable. They happen. Predicting that an epidemic could happen would not be crazy – which is a prerequisite of a black swan event. And, contrary to the media’s reports, this pandemic isn’t really that bad compared to others we’ve seen, although not recently.

Remember the “Black Death?” In the 14th century, bubonic plague spread by rats killed about 30 percent of the Eurasian population. Two hundred million people died when the world’s population was a lot smaller than today. That would be roughly equivalent to 100 million of the current US population.

Or, remember the Spanish flu? Just over 100 years ago a couple of million people died globally, maybe 700,000 in the U.S., but records were poor a century ago. Or, how about the Hong Kong flu, MERS, SARS, the bird flu, the swine flu? (all of which originated in China, but I’ll leave that issue for later.) Those have all occurred in the last 70 years and they’ve killed several hundred thousands of people, probably millions.